Does the Amounts Receivable from the Central Bank already have a date for the 2nd phase of PAYMENTS? Check out!

After the launch of the Values ​​Receivable platform by the Central Bank of Brazil (BC), many Brazilians are waiting for the second phase of operation. What leads to this great wait are the values ​​that are still held in old citizens’ accounts. The money can be found in a current account, in installments fees referring to credit operations, among other channels. Below, you understand how the new version of the Amounts receivable tool will work.

What is the Values ​​Receivable System?

Launched this year, the Values ​​Receivable System gained repercussion among Brazilians. The platform allows thousands of inhabitants of the country to withdraw the monetary values ​​that are held in old bank accounts. The first phase took place in April of this year and, according to the Central Bank, contained 8 million reais contained in the name of customers of several banks.

To withdraw the amount, the recipient should access the BC system portal: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/. Afterwards, it was necessary to consult the existence of value to be returned and set the date of redemption of the withheld money.

second withdrawal phase

Many people must be wondering why the Central Bank is going to launch the second version of the Values ​​Receivable System. The reason is that in the first phase only BRL 4 million was available to Brazilians. The other half of the funds, that is, the remaining R$ 4 million will be returned to customers in this second phase.

The big problem is that there was a pause in the service, due to the server strike that happened a few months ago. However, even though the stoppage took place 40 days ago, the Central Bank did not disclose when the new consultation period will take place. Other details, such as whether the rules will remain the same, have already been released. Here are some of the new rules:



The applicant will have the right to ask for the amount back, without needing to schedule an appointment (in the first phase of the service, an appointment was mandatory).

The Amounts Receivable System from the Central Bank will update the new information provided by the country’s financial institutions. That is, the values ​​of the citizens will be corrected in the service and can be withdrawn by the grantees.



