Does the Central Bank return action have a start date?

Nowadays, mainly because of the inflation that generated the increase of several products, even the basic items, a good part of the population may be looking for ways to generate an extra income, with the objective of achieving, thus, to balance the monthly accounts of the House. What many people may forget is the 2nd phase of Values ​​Receivable.

In this way, thousands of Brazilians may have some ‘forgotten’ money in bank accounts and, now, may have the right to request the redemption of the amounts left behind. The Central Bank was responsible for initiating the first phase and, in it, around R$ 3.9 billion were available for withdrawal by citizens. See more below.

1st phase of ‘forgotten’ values ​​in banks

The first phase of ‘forgotten’ values ​​in banks took place between February and April and countless Brazilians were able to access the money. Through the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) tool, the population can check if there was any money left behind.

The amount of R$ 3.9 billion from the first stage of the Central Bank comes from different situations. They are, for example, money that was ‘forgotten’ in current accounts or savings accounts at the time they were closed, resources that people did not seek related to consortia and resources related to credit fees that were not correctly charged.

In addition, other situations involve the collection of undue fees or, then, apportionment quotas and capital of liquid resources that remain to the beneficiaries of credit unions.

Central Bank determined a new date?

The 2nd phase of the amounts receivable from the Central Bank has been awaiting for some time. Initially, the forecast for it to start was at the beginning of May. However, since then, there hasn’t been much news about it.

For example, the Receivables System tool remains offline. When accessing the page, there is a message that the tool is currently undergoing updates.

One of the factors that caused the second phase to be advanced was the strike by Central Bank employees. However, despite the fact that the strike had already ended in July, the institution has not yet commented on a new date.

Despite this, the BC announced that it will soon disclose a date. Because of this, it is necessary for people to wait for more news.

