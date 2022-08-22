Dollar: Impact on Investments

The rise and fall of the dollar, since the beginning of the pandemic, worries Brazilian investors, especially those with investments in stocks or funds abroad.

The dollar reached R$5.712 in January, fell to R$4.608 in April and is currently at around R$5.179. But where, after all, does the American currency go? To answer the question, the UOL consulted analysts from investment banks and brokerage firms.

What is the expectation for the dollar in 2022? Experts believe that the American currency should end 2022 between R$5 and R$5.45.

At Guide Investimentos, the estimate is close to R$5. The broker’s economist, Rafael Pacheco, believes in further declines in the coming weeks, following the recent trend. But the Brazilian elections in October and an eventual increase in inflation in the United States could lead to new readjustments until the end of the year.

The chief economist at B. Side Investimentos, Helena Veronese, believes in a dollar between R$5.25 and R$5.45. That’s because rising interest rates in the US and the war in Ukraine put pressure on inflation around the world and drive investors to more mature economies.

What are the reasons for the change in the dollar?

Brazilian economy: The real started the year undervalued after the hardest phase of the pandemic, says economist at XP specialist in external scenario, Francisco Nobre.

At the beginning of the year, the scenario was of high risk because of the pandemic, not only for Brazil, but for most countries in Latin America, with currencies considered cheap. The devalued real leads to an increase in Brazilian export revenues.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has brought a new wave of turmoil to markets. In moments of risk, investors feel greater aversion to the risk of emerging countries, such as Brazil, and take their money to more mature economies, such as the United States. This also causes a devaluation of the real.

US economy: The US, considered the most solid economy in the world, also suffers from high inflation, the impact of imbalances in global production chains during the pandemic and deepened by the war. After an inflation of 9.1% in the 12 months accumulated until June (the highest level in more than 40 years), the level was a little lower in the last month and the accumulated reached 8.5%.

To respond to the inflationary process, the Fed (Federal Reserve), the Central Bank of the United States, started to readjust interest rates, using a common strategy among Central Banks around the world. Thus, the Fed started raising interest rates starting in March, which went from 0% to a range between 2.25% to 2.50% per annum in July.

With higher interest rates and a more mature economy, the United States becomes more attractive to foreign investors.

And until the end of the year, what else counts for the appreciation of the dollar?

Elections in Brazil: The electoral dispute and the risk of an advance in the fiscal problem and government spending also weigh on the devaluation of the real against the dollar. Even with the reduction of Brazilian inflation in recent weeks, due to tax cuts on energy and fuel, 2023 could be tougher, according to economists.

At XP Investimentos, the estimate for 2022 is one dollar around R$ 5. For the next year, the forecast is R$ 5.30.

In Frente Correta, the chief economist Fabrizio Velloni believes in the US currency at the level of R$ 5.20 for 2022. But that can change and the value can be even higher, depending on the position of the candidate for president chosen in October. If the government adopts an aggressive spending stance, this could put pressure on the real again.

The next government official will face the challenge of containing the increase in public debt, says Velloni, with the Selic at a level of 13.75% pa When there is a rise in interest rates, the size of the federal public debt grows, as the government need to pay more to bondholders. This raises the profitability of assets such as Treasury Direct.

What to do when traveling to another country? If your goal is to travel, it’s best not to guess where the dollar is going. The purchase of small amounts of the currency will not fluctuate much from now until December to the point of making a big difference in the consumer’s pocket, says the head of Allocation and Funds at XP, Rodrigo Sgavioli.

In a simple account, if the investor bought $1,000 at $5, he would spend $5,000. If this same acquisition took place with the real at R$5.20, the disbursement would be R$5,200, and R$5,400, with the exchange rate at R$5.40 (this math does not consider fees or IOF).

Sgavioli says that, in addition to continuous purchase, there are credit cards that offer users to pay for the dollar at the time of purchase or closing the invoice.

Helena Veronese, from B.Side, says that for those who are going to study abroad and need a large amount of dollars, this can be advantageous, since the expense is much higher. In this case, the tip is to buy a little every two or three months. Thus, the person will pay an average for the price of the currency in that period.

Dollar investment: The chief economist at B.Side also says that investing in dollars or assets linked to the American currency is an interesting form of diversification. But she says that, today, with high interest rates and uncertainty about a possible recession in the United States, she believes that this is not the best time to buy shares in the country.