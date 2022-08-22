End of the novel! Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the silence and defines where he will play this season

With a contract until July 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United for the European football season. The ace decided to stay at Old Trafford amid the signing of the Brazilian casemiroformer Real Madrid player, who will arrive at the Premier League giant to be the main name of the English team’s midfield.

According to Pedro Almeida, Cristiano Ronaldo ended the great soap opera about his future and decided where he will play in the season. The journalist says that the decision is taken amid the arrival of Casemiro at the English club, in addition, of course, to the lack of interested in relying on his football.

With the decision, Cristiano Ronaldo will be out of the Champions League for the first time in many years. Last season, Man United didn’t even manage to be present among the top 4 of the Premier League and, thus, was left out of the competition. This fact was, until then, the argument for Ronaldo to look for a new club.

While looking for a new club, no power, in fact, showed any interest in Ronaldo. It was like that with PSG, Bayern, Chelsea and among others, even being rejected by Borussia Dortmund, which was, until then, the last hope of the Portuguese, who continues in search of his first goal of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the field this Monday, against his biggest rival, Liverpool, in the Premier League, at home.