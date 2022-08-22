Ethanol drops to around R$3.30 and gasoline to R$4.90 in Cuiabá; Businessman says “sector is killing itself” | ReporterMT

RpMT Fierce competition causes prices to plummet in Cuiabá

RpMT Fierce competition causes prices to plummet in Cuiabá

Service stations in Cuiabá are, every day, lowering the price of ethanol at the pumps. The fierce competition and the “despair” of some entrepreneurs to improve sales makes many dealers work with almost no profit margin on this fuel. According to Claudyson Martins Alves, gas station owner and director of Sindipetróleo, the segment’s income fell and the attempt to attract more consumers made competition fierce.

“The segment is desperate. The guys lower [preços] to increase sales and it does not increase; it’s really competition, they are killing each other and working without margin”, he said. Asked if the lower prices, especially in the case of ethanol, are due to the already allowed direct purchase from the plants, Alves denied and said that, in this case, “the difference is small, only R$ 0.05 per liter and it doesn’t even pay off; they are [postos] working without margin”, he says. About gasoline and diesel, which are also with falling prices, Claudyson was categorical: “It’s really despair. In Cuiabá and VG, there are no stations making a profit,” he said.

It explains the logic of competition. “The guy has a gas station with 200,000 liters. He lowers the price, sells a million liters and makes a profit for him. And what happens?

it goes down, goes down and everyone is dying, that is, it goes back to selling the 100 thousand liters it used to sell and with a tiny margin or no profit. That’s what’s happening today,” he said.

NEW ICMS

The government of MT reduced, just over 2 months ago, the ICMS rate from 23% to 11.9% on gasoline. In ethanol – which was 14% – it rose to 9.3%. The measure was taken as a result of the federal law that limited the tax to 17% in the states. Before, each state could charge freely. In MT, gasoline paid 25% ICMS. At the federal level, the government has zeroed taxes within its jurisdiction.

CLIMBING

The spike in fuel prices was accentuated at the end of the height of the pandemic with successive increases practiced by Petrobras, following the exchange rate variations and oil prices on the international market. The oil producing countries, in order to recover the repressed demand of the infamous “stay at home”, reduced their production, which generated a certain scarcity. The law of supply and demand has made prices point up like never before. The liter of gasoline in Cuiabá reached R$ 8.00 last year. Today, it is already possible to find around R$ 4.90, the same value as in April of last year. Ethanol has dropped even further and is now around R$3.30.

The leader says that, in addition to competition, the drops also derive from tax cuts. On the other hand, the trend, according to him, is for prices to rise in the coming days, as the commodity is moving up abroad.

In an article published this Friday, in MT reporterClaudyson points out that, “less taxes, more fuel in the tanks and a more heated economy, since the citizen who owns a car feels less the burden on the budget and there is money left for the family to apply expenses, such as leisure, which was removed from the list of priorities in the face of crisis.