Euro drops below $1 again; European stock markets start the week in the red

Concern that a three-day interruption to the mainland’s gas supplies later this month could exacerbate an energy crisis is a major factor in the situations.

Denis Charlet / AFP

Euro is normally quoted above the dollar



O euro fell 0.4% below par against the dollar this Monday, the 22nd, to USD 0.99945, its lowest level since mid-July. The currency was languishing at five-week lows, weighed down by concerns that a three-day outage in gas supplies European later this month could exacerbate an energy crisis. O yuan of China also fell to the lowest level in nearly two years after the central bank cut key lending rates. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of pairs, hit new five-week highs as officials from the Federal Reserve reiterating an aggressive stance of monetary tightening ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium this week. It was the euro that bore the brunt of selling pressure against the dollar after Russia announced on Friday a three-day interruption to gas supplies. European via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline later this month. “The fair value of euro was harmed by the energy shock – which means that the euro /dollar is not especially cheap even at these levels,” said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.