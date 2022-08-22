Everything we know so far about the disease

Doctors have linked the alert to a new viral infection that is gaining ground in India. Tomato flu, as it is being called, is a variant of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which can be caused by different enteroviruses.

According to the Lancet Respiratory Journal, cases of ‘tomato flu’ were first reported in Kollam, Kerala, on 6 May and have so far infected 82 children. These children are under 5 years old.

Credit: _jure/istockTomato flu virus causes skin rashes that gradually grow

The infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and is rare in adults, as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus.

Tomato flu got its name because of the painful red blisters that appear on the body and gradually increase in size until they resemble tomatoes.

Signs and symptoms of tomato flu

The main signs and symptoms of tomato flu in children are high fever, rash, joint pain, body aches, fatigue, swollen joints, nausea, diarrhea and dehydration.

Credit: Povorozniuk Liudmyla/istockExperts say the infection is a variant of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, with additional symptoms such as joint pain and high fever.

diagnosis and treatment

Patients with the listed symptoms undergo molecular and serological tests to detect herpes, varicella-zoster, varicella-zoster virus, dengue, and yellow fever. The presence of the tomato virus is verified once these viral diseases have been ruled out.

There are no specific medicines for tomato flu. Contaminated children should be kept in isolation, resting and drinking plenty of fluids. Paracetamol is indicated to control fever and body aches.

How is the virus transmitted?

The disease spreads from person to person like the common cold, through close contact, contact with secretions (especially nose and throat), including feces, for example during diaper changes at day care centers.