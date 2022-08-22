EXCLUSIVE: find out how the gang specialized in jewelry store robberies in São Paulo worked | Fantastic

Fantástico shows how a gang specialized in robberies of jewelry stores inside shopping malls; and who stole millions in jewelry and took hostages and victims wherever he went.

One of the heists starts with two men walking leisurely through the mall on a Sunday night. They window shop like they’re customers, but it’s all pretense. In fact, they are jewelry shop thieves. After stealing rings, bracelets and watches, one of them leaves with two backpacks. The mall security suspects and goes after him, and the other criminal notices and runs away. A customer trips one of the robbers. Other security guards arrive, but are unable to stop the escape.

The worst seemed to be over, but then another thief appears, who shoots one of the security guards. The assailant flees, and the victim drags himself to a store in an attempt to protect himself.. Fortunately, the shot grazed the head, and the security guard survived.

The robbery took place in November last year, in Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo. This was one of at least 16 robberies that took place at jewelry stores located inside shopping malls in the State of São Paulo, from October last year to this month. Usually at night, when there is a lot of movement of customers and the risk of a confrontation with the police is lower.

According to investigations, eight of these 16 robberies, including the one in Jacareí, were carried out by the same gang. Fantástico had access to unpublished images and all the details of the investigation. The gang’s first step was to get to know the place that was going to be robbed. With a cell phone, a woman who pretended to be a customer filmed everything that could guide the action of the robbers, and the videos were passed on to the leaders of the gang. Details went by audio messages.

According to investigations, Italo Lima Pires, 23, was one of the leaders of the group. He has four criminal records for theft. In December, the police found a cell phone used by Ítalo, and the search history includes a report by Fantástico about a robbery in Sorocaba.

Even knowing that he was being investigated by the police, Ítalo returned to action in January of this year. In the robbery, the thieves fled taking the equivalent of R$ 1.7 million in jewelry and watches.. As the robberies took place, the police carried out operations, and the investigation progressed. In all, ten accused of participating in the gang are in jail.

Between them, Leonardo Pereira de Oliveira, arrested this month after another shopping mall robbery. He is named as the most violent criminal of the group.. According to the investigations, he was the one who shot at police officers in the assault in Sorocaba and also at the security guard in Jacareí.

For the police, Leonardo said that he will only manifest himself before a judge. Italo, accused of being one of the leaders of the gang, is on the run. Find out more details by watching the full report in the video above.

