Exclusive: Malala talks about barriers in accessing girls’ education in Brazil | Fantastic

Fantástico spoke exclusively with Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. The Pakistani’s actions impact young people in Brazil, who are already transforming schools in the communities where they live.

Girls across the country say what they want in public education. They met for two months with activists from the Malala Fund in Brazil to write a text that they released this week, at a meeting in Recife, Pernambuco. It is a manifest – a denunciation of problems in the education system.

“I live in the Maré community. I recently had an episode where I went to school really upset because there was a police operation. Sometimes I can’t even make it to school. And when I arrive late, sometimes not even the school understands this lack”, says Talita Nogueira, 18 years old.you.

“Their voices must be heard by those running in the elections. They will become the future leaders of this country and they need to ensure that the issues girls face are not ignored,” says Malala.

girls attended by Malala Network made a point of publicizing the manifesto. The document is written by 21 diverse Brazilian girls, including black, indigenous, trans, disabled and those from rural areas.

“There are girls who have different challenges, different barriers in accessing education. That’s why I started my work in Brazil. Other people become their representatives, but I think girls can be leaders, they can be agents of change. They can tell leaders what needs to be done,” says Malala when explaining why she chose Brazil.

