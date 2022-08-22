extended! Megapromo Latam has national tickets from R$ 195 round trip

Latam has extended its megapromo for a few hours with national air tickets from R$195 round trip, taxes included. There are dates to travel mainly between September and November 2022, leaving from several Brazilian cities. See all the options in the list at the end of the post, including Gol and Azul flights, or directly on the promotion website. But stay tuned as the promotion ends today, August 22nd!

The lowest values ​​are for flights between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro or between Curitiba and São Paulo. But there are good prices between Juiz de Fora and São Paulo, Goiânia and Brasília, São Paulo and Ribeirão Preto, or between Teresina and São Luís. There are also flights between São Paulo and Belo Horizonte from R$231, between Brasília and Rio de Janeiro from R$321. There are also departures from Goiânia and Curitiba to Rio de Janeiro from R$355 and a lot more. All round trip, taxes included.

In addition, according to the company, on the promotion’s website there will be lightning offers with rates of just R$100 available between 12:00 and 14:00 today. It is worth checking.