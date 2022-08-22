“Extremely problematic”; Event organizer detonates Ludmilla’s attitude after singer leaves the stage of “Farraial” before the scheduled time

The singer performed three songs and left the stage due to technical problems, however, her attitude was not welcomed by the contractor who exposed other unpleasant experiences with the artist.

Last Saturday (20), the singer ludmilla caused controversy by leaving the festival stage “Farraial”, which took place at Anhembi, in São Paulo. The artist faced technical problems with the sound, and left the stage apologizing to the fans: “I wanted to put on a f***ing show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you at a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, vented.

After a video of the moment reverberates, many fans defended the singer, but her attitude does not seem to have pleased the organizer of the event. In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Luiz Restiffe detonated Ludmilla’s posture, stating that she is an artist “extremely problematic”.

“Ludmilla as an artist is problematic, extremely problematic. I’ve had three experiences with her and there were three extremely problematic experiences, all with scheduling problems, all with problems of her not following what is agreed”, said.

The festival organizer also took the opportunity to say that this was not the first unpleasant experience with the artist. At the Camarote at Marquês da Sapucaí, Ludmilla needed to attend to the press and stay for about two hours, one hour singing and another hour with VIP presence, but that didn’t happen. “She had a presence to do and she didn’t, she didn’t speak to the press. I even have prints of her stepfather, Renato, sending a message, apologizing, saying: ‘I don’t know what to do, it’s uncontrollable'” , explained.

Luiz confesses that other entrepreneurs in the artistic world also accumulate problems with Ludmillaand who has already witnessed tense moments with the production that he hoped to receive the singer. “I’ve already followed a DVD in which she would participate and that the recording had to delay two hours because she didn’t arrive, I’ve already followed a podcast in which she didn’t appear and everything had to be changed at the last minute”, said.