fans elect two culprits for defeat against Vitória

Abhishek Pratap 24 hours ago

Paysandu fans

Credit: John Wesley/Paysandu

Paysandu debuted with a defeat in the second phase of the Brasileirão Série C. This Sunday (21), the bicolor team was overcome by the victory: 1 to 0 at the Barradão stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Rodrigão, in the 38th minute of the second half.

On social media, fans of the club alviceleste evaluated that two players are the real culprits for the result. It’s them, Mikael and Danrlei.

Mikael was sent off after just eight minutes of the first half. The Papão player was cautioned with a red card after referee Dyorgenes Padovani de Andrade was called to review the bid in VAR and found that he stepped on an opponent.

Danrlei, in turn, wasted a clear scoring chance. At 25 minutes, the bicolor striker received a good pass from José Aldo and, face to face with Dalton, finished on top of the red-black goalkeeper.

In an interview with TV Globo, the alviceleste player called responsibility. “We know that I failed in that bid. I missed the goal”, he acknowledged.

“But now it’s fixing mistakes and winning at home, which is our goal. We know it’s a must. So let’s go upstairs, work and go in search of victory”, completed Danrlei.

Technical sheet – 1-0 Paysandu win

Date: August 21, 2022

Reason: Brasileirão Série C (2nd round – round 1)

Place: Barradão stadium (Bahia)

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Goal: Rodrigão 38 min. 2Q

total audience: 22,784 fans

Income: BRL 541,489.50

Victory: Dalton; Alemão, Alan Santos, Marco Antônio and Sanchez; Léo Gomes (Zé Vitor), Dionísio and Eduardo (Dinei); Luidy (Gabriel Honório), Tréllez (Rodrigão) and Rafinha – coach: João Burse

Paysandu: Thiago Coelho; Igor Carvalho (Marcelinho), Genílson, Naylhor, Patrick Brey; Mikael and João Vieira (Jean Henrique); Marlon (Robinho), José Aldo and Serginho (Toscano); Dalberto (Danrlei) – coach: Marcelo Fernandes

See the backlash below:

