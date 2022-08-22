Fátima Bernardes posts photo with William Bonner and Natasha Dantas | celebrities



Fátima Bernardes posts a selfie in which she appears with William Bonner and Natasha DantasInternet reproduction

Rio – Presenter Fátima Bernardes posted on Instagram Stories, a selfie in which her ex-husband, William Bonner, and his current wife, Natasha Dantas, are also present. “Welcome”, wrote Fátima in the caption of the photo, which also includes Vinicius Bonemer, son of the former couple, and his girlfriend. Vinicius and his girlfriend live in France and apparently have returned to Brazil for a visit.

The presenter also posted a photo in which she appears alone with her son. “Happier Sunday end,” she wrote in the image’s caption. Currently, Fátima Bernardes is 59 years old and is dating Túlio Gadelha, 34.

“Once, I was with Túlio, and a woman approached me and said: ‘Fatima, I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel, but I see it in you.’ My way of dealing with it is to stay as healthy as possible. , doing activities, discovering new things. I’m always trying to learn something new. I never say: ‘now there’s no more’ or ‘there’s no more time’. I can have today or 30 years. I think I’m preparing for the future, feeling alive, active, and if that inspires other people, it’s our role, it’s important”, said the presenter to “Roda Viva” about aging.