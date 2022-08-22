Felipão admits Athletico’s moment of instability after tie with América-MG | athletico-pr

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari admitted that Athletico is going through a moment of instability in the season. With this Sunday’s draw, Hurricane reached its third game without winning – the second for the Brazilian Championship.

The result against América-MG takes place days after the elimination of Hurricane to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil. For the Atletico commander, the tie was fair for the football presented by the team at Arena da Baixada.

– We have a young team, we know that. We have a moment of instability and we will give them the tranquility they need. I don’t think a draw is a bad result if you play reasonably well. We didn’t. It was a fair result, we didn’t have superiority to face América-MG – said the coach at a press conference.

Unlike what he did in the Copa do Brasil, Felipão climbed Athletico with a line of four behind and the traditional offensive set in front: Canobbio, Pablo and Cuello. In the middle, Alex Santana formed the sector alongside Fernandinho and Terans, with Hugo Moura on the bench.

The coach made an analysis of the adopted formation and made reservations in relation to the criticisms made of the last performances of the red-black.

– It’s a formation we play in most games. Don’t forget that, with this team, Athletico was in last place in Libertadores, 17th in the Brazilian. So, there are some moments of instability in a team. This is normal as a team like Athletico. It’s only been reworked since we got here, organized. We have younger players, who have not yet gone through this pressure – highlighted the coach.

1 of 1 Athletico-PR x Internacional Luiz Felipe Scolari Felipão — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Athletico-PR x Internacional Luiz Felipe Scolari Felipão — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

The tie stopped a possible return of Athletico to the G-4 and left the team in fifth place, with 38 points.

With a full week to work, Hurricane returns to the field on Saturday, against Ceará, in Castelão, at 21h. Three days later, the red-black team faces Palmeiras, in Baixada, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal.

– We have to work on aspects thinking about Ceará and also about Palmeiras. We have to study the best formula to play away from home and then play here on equal terms with Palmeiras. Let’s also think about the decision on Tuesday – highlighted.