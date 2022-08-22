Festa do Peão de Barretos: why bulls defeat pawns – 08/21/2022 – Daily life

Last Thursday (18): 30 pedestrians started the final of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) circuit at the Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro de Barretos, interrupted for two years due to the pandemic. Only eight managed to stay eight seconds mounted on the bulls, the time required for the mount to be valid and allow the pawn to score.

What could be an isolated fact is something that has occurred frequently in professional rodeos in the country. As a result of genetic improvement, bulls are increasingly difficult to mount.

If, in the past, bulls were big and heavy, today they are shorter, exchanged fat for muscle and are more agile. And also more aggressive.

This is reflected in the performance in the arenas, making the mounts more unpredictable by making the work of pedestrians difficult, and also in the financial value of the animals.

“Years ago the oxen were heavy, but they didn’t have much genetics. Today they are big because the food is better, they exercise and there is genetics. They are big, but they have little legs, they are faster, agile, more explosive”, said the tropeiro Guto Paglione, who has worked with rodeo animals for 30 years in the company that bears his name and which has 20 bulls selected for the Festa do Peão de Barretos.

In 2019, the sale of the bull Reza a Lenda for R$ 520 thousand was a record in the sector, but today there are animals with a market value that already exceeds R$ 1 million.

“They already offered R$ 1.3 million and the owner didn’t want to sell. When it cost R$ 520 thousand, it was already an absurd thing, but because of the rarity. If there were ten, it wouldn’t cost that”, says Adriano Moraes, director of PBR Brazil, three-time world champion in bull riding and ambassador for this year’s Barreto festival.

The genetics to achieve the ideal jumping bull began to be developed in Brazil about two decades ago, more than 30 years after the US started investing in the search for rodeos, and the results have started to appear with more intensity in recent years.

Each animal resulting from in vitro fertilization weighs an average of 800 kilos to 900 kilos and has a monthly maintenance cost — not counting veterinarians, zootechnicians and handlers — that reaches R$ 1,000.

Crossbreeding aimed at arena performance is already the norm in US rodeos. Here, the base is an animal of the Nelore breed (zebu) crossed with a Dutch or simmental, for example.

“All the animals that appear in the American PBR are genetics. No one there is even experimenting with it anymore. [touros comuns], it is as if it were another species. I believe that very soon it will be like this”, said Moraes.

Tropeiro, former competitor in the USA and currently rodeo commentator, André Metzker said that the appreciation of the animals has been great, with a daughter of a bull with good jumping being sold in an auction he held for R$ 33 thousand, almost ten times more in relation to yore.

“There was a huge appreciation with the proven origin of genetics.”

Rodeo commentator, Emilio Carlos do Santos, aka Cacá, former president of Os Independentes, summed up well a bull that participated in riding at the Festa do Peão. “Elephant’s weight, monkey’s agility,” he said, of a bull that knocked down a pawn.

THE PAWN THAT FIGHTS

With this development of bulls, the role that falls to the bulls, say those involved, is to invest in technical and physical training. “They have to be lighter and lighter, with sharper reflexes and, of course, with more refined technique”, said Moraes.

For Paglione, unraveling the tactic of the bull is paramount for competitors. “Animal is like a football player. He has the gift of doing a certain thing, like jumping to a specific side. He is conditioned to act like that and it’s up to the pawn to have the information.”

Metzker said pedestrians are becoming more technical and are also seeking support from professionals such as personal trainers and nutritionists.

But the bulls still have the upper hand with performance acceleration in the arenas.

In a competition with good performance by the pawns, on average they manage to stop in just over 50% of the mounts, an index that has been challenged in recent tests thanks to the advancement of the animals.

CRITICISM OF PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATIONS

Questioned by animal protection associations, which point out mistreatment in the riding tests in rodeos, the Festa do Peão de Barretos began in recent years to disseminate information that it qualifies as “truths and lies” about the rodeo.

The entities claim that the sedem (strap attached to the animal) and the spur hurt the animals and that there are many injuries to the bulls.

Barretos claims that the sedum is made of cotton and is not tight enough to cause injury or pain, serving as a stimulus for the animal to jump. Also according to the party, the injury rate is very low and the spurs are not sharp.

The Festa do Peão de Barretos will take place until the 28th with more than one hundred shows spread over five stages.

The rodeo arena, in addition to the final stage of the PBR, which ended this Sunday (21), will also host the LNR (National Rodeo League) finals from the 22nd to the 24th and the 27th, and the 28th edition of the Barretos International Rodeo, from 25 to 28.

Tickets cost from R$30 to R$370. In open bar cabins, the advance price costs up to R$3,490.