festival says singer was 40 minutes late

The singer Ludmilla ended her show ahead of time at the Farraial festival, which took place at Anhembi, in São Paulo, yesterday. According to the artist, the place did not have enough structure and caused her to have technical problems and that’s why she made the decision. Organizers complained about the artist.

“There is no reason for such behavior by the artist, given that she arrived at the venue 40 minutes late, even though she was warned by the event’s production that other artists would perform on the same stage with times already agreed in the contract”, they said. the event organizers in note.

“We deliver to Ludmilla’s team the best available”, they added.

Ludmilla, still on stage at the event, used the microphone to regret only being able to sing three songs. “I wanted to put on a f*ck show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you at a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”.

The organizers also mentioned that the event had to end before 11 pm, the time limit set for concerts to take place at Anhembi, respecting São Paulo’s Urban Silence Program.

The singer was contacted by splash to talk about the situation, but did not respond to contacts for the report. On her Twitter, the artist said: “You’ve probably seen the latest news, and as always, as much as I try to explain myself, I’m going to come out as wrong”.