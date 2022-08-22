Finally the Intel board: AsRock Arc A380 [análise e gameplay]

Board has the merit of bringing a new competitor, but not much more than that.

We received the AsRock A380 Challenger ITX OC board for testing through Intel Brazil, an entry-level graphics card and an important newcomer: this is Intel’s first dedicated graphics card, breaking a duopoly in this segment that has existed since the first analysis ever made of this type of component here on Adrenaline.

The Intel Arc 300 series are the arrival of the Intel Xe High Performance Graphics (Xe HPG) microarchitecture for dedicated cards. The A380 aims to serve the mainstream market with an option for Full HD resolution gameplay with graphics set to the mid-range level.

The Intel Arc line is divided between the 300, 500 and 700 models. The Intel Arc A380 is the most powerful of the 300 series, with the full implementation of the ACM-G11 chip. In this way, it comes equipped with a total of 8 Intel Xe cores, thus bringing 8 Ray Tracing Units. The Intel MXM matrix engine adds up to a total of 128 units.

With a focus on Full HD, Intel equipped this chip with a total of 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 96-bit interface and a total bandwidth of 186GB/s. The card operates on PCI Express 4.0 with a total of 8 lines.

The Arc A380 has different power consumption settings, being able to operate below 75W, dispensing with an additional power connector since PCIe already meets the entire power supply specification in this mode, but being restricted to maximum clocks of 2000 MHz. It can also benefit from more power, reaching 80W of TBP (Total Board Power), which increases the margin for boosts of up to 2250Mhz and, finally, in its maximum consumption mode equal to or greater than 87W of TBP it can reach 2350 MHz.

For monitor connectivity, the Arc A380 supports 2x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort or 1x HDMI and 3x DisplayPort configurations, supporting up to 2x 8k60 HDR, or 4x 4k120 HDR or 1080p360 and 1440p360 HDR. DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR10 standard enables uncompressed 4k120 HDR and docks with up to 3x 4k60 HDR outputs.

As Intel has been indicating this model for gamplay and Full HD/medium, we will focus on this graphic quality and resolution throughout our gameplay. Another important point is that the game Marvel’s Spider-man Remastered still did not have drivers for this game at the time of testing. A new version arrived late Friday (19/08), and we should show the performance impact on this game in a future video.

