Fla’s focus on the Copa do Brasil comes in handy for Palmeiras in the Brasileirão – 08/22/2022

Dorival has a plan. For Flamengo, the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores are priorities in comparison with the Brasileirão. This is a very convenient context for Palmeiras, which explains the plot of the direct confrontation that the two teams had yesterday (21), at Allianz Parque. The game ended in a draw, as happened in the first round. Balance? Yup. But when measuring with the leader without using maximum force, Dorival provided Abel Ferreira with a relatively more favorable scenario for maintaining the distance of nine points in relation to the red-black.

The specific cut of the 23rd round has Fluminense back in second place in the Brasileirão – with a 5-2 rout over Coritiba, eight points behind Palmeiras themselves. But in a game treated as decisive for the Palmeiras title claims, considering the power of Flamengo’s squad, the obstruction to Dorival’s team can be treated as a strategic victory.

Palmeiras and Flamengo had similar campaigns in the Brasileirão. Both were on six straight championship wins, which kept their nine-point gap intact. The difference in treatment of competition, however, is distinct.

Since finding the ideal team, on July 6, in the 7-1 thrashing of Tolima, for Libertadores, Flamengo de Dorival replaced the starting lineup considered stronger – which from the middle to the front has Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Peter.

Focused on commitments by Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, Fla’s “elite squad” was only used from the start in one of the eight games for the Brasileirão (the 4-0 victory over Juventude). In the other seven matches, the bet was to start with an “alternative” formation, like what happened against Palmeiras.

The variations between members of the starting lineup in Fla games have been motivated, in general, by suspensions – such as that of Thiago Maia, who was out of the game against Athletico for the Copa do Brasil and was a starter yesterday.

Looking at the starting line-up most used in the Brasileirão by Dorival since the remarkable 6th of July (the reserves, in this case), the only stumbling block had been the defeat to Corinthians, an own goal by Rodinei. In addition, consistent victories, as much as there is no doubt about the difference that makes resorting to the team’s stars, especially offensively. Throughout the period, the “elite troop” piled up victories in the Cups, with the exception of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (0-0 against Athletico).

The point is that the alternative Fla was previously activated against teams from the bottom / middle of the table (Coritiba, Avaí, Atlético-GO and São Paulo) or against other “mistões”, as was the case of Athletico in the 5 to 0 from Maracana. Facing the complete leader would be an unparalleled challenge. It was a shortcut to reduce the gap to six points. But the way to reach Palmeiras will be the longest.

Dorival presented his arguments. He mentioned that the starting line-up comes from an exhausting game on the synthetic lawn of the Arena da Baixada and, again, would be exposed to an unconventional terrain. The coach argued that he did not want to risk losing players for Wednesday’s clash against São Paulo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Unceremoniously, Dorival showed which game really matters at the moment.

When we worked at Athletico, we couldn’t do two jobs in a row on the synthetic field when we had games. The players (from Flamengo) are not used to it. I didn’t know what reaction we would have on Monday. The biggest concern was this. Second, I trust the team I put on the field. We didn’t suffer in the first half. It was a balanced game. Both teams could have looked for the result.”

Dorival Júnior, Flamengo coach

In fact, Dorival did not start this dispute with Palmeiras on equal terms. He inherited a staggering team, after Paulo Sousa’s bad work. After taking over, Dorival still missed two games as he was in search of an ideal formation.

In contrast, Abel Ferreira is working for three seasons, already knows by heart how to make his team perform to the fullest and still has fewer games on the agenda. With the full starting lineup (Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Veiga, Scarpa, Dudu and Rony), Palmeiras still haven’t lost in 2022. And it wasn’t the game against Flamengo that changed that premise.

A point for each, but if we were to look at the stats, we should be the winners.”

Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras

calendar effect

Considering the planning of Fla and Palmeiras, the peculiarities of the Brazilian calendar – not to mention bizarre – allow there to be a good side of being eliminated from a tournament as relevant as the Copa do Brasil. And Palmeiras has proved that taste, from the defeat on penalties in the round of 16 against São Paulo — although they are still alive in Libertadores.

The current sequence for Palmeiras in the Brasileirão was treated as crucial for the title plans. The opponents in the sequence are Corinthians, Flamengo and, next Saturday, Fluminense – the trio that completes the current G4. Two games have passed, Palmeiras did not lose and still faced opponents that, to some extent, spared teams or were affected because of the midweek games of the Copa do Brasil.

Corinthians came from a clash with Fla itself – sparing players, it also lost in the round to packed Fortaleza, including. Yesterday, the red-black was thinking about São Paulo. And Fluminense – with a less crowded cast than the other competitors – will come from a game against Corinthians itself, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Palmeiras is “negotiating” the difference in leadership.

The climate even allows the coach to avoid clashes with fellow Brazilians. In recent weeks, he was pinned by Cuca (Atlético-MG), Mano Menezes (Inter) and Jorginho (Atlético-GO). Phrases in press conferences and behavior of Portuguese in the field were some of the justifications.

On the field I don’t want to make friends, but off the field you can be sure I’m a nice guy. I can say that one of my computer backgrounds is humanist culture. When I’m playing, I want to win. In the game and in the competition, I don’t care who is on the other side. I’m not about to make friends, I want to win.”

Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras

What stood out the most in the round

The Fortress of Juan Pablo Vojvoda continues to grow. In the symbolic classification of the return of the Brasileirão, the team from Ceará is the leader: four wins in four games. The most recent was against Corinthians, 1-0.

The performance made Fortaleza open four points ahead of the relegation zone, which was a torment during the first half of the championship. Fortaleza has already tied on points with Botafogo (which is coming from a 2-2 with the lantern Juventude) and is two behind São Paulo.

Henrique Almeida’s great goal for América-MG reminded a lot of what Pedro did for Flamengo, on Wednesday, against the same opponent and in the same place: the goal to the left of the TV booths at Arena da Baixada, against Athletico. A painting. The Minas Gerais team got a tie away from home: 1 to 1.

But the Atlético that really disappointed in the round was Mineiro. Galo de Cuca lost at home to Goiás and is still out of the G6. The current distance is one point, but it can increase, depending on what Inter does against Avaí, in the match that closes the 23rd round, today at 20h.