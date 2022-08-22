Focus report: inflation expectation for 2022 drops below 7%

The financial market started to estimate an IPCA below 7% this year and also reduced that of 2023 (interrupting 18 consecutive weeks of high), show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (22).

The expectation for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year fell from 7.02% to 6.82% in one week (a month ago it was 7.30%). The next one fell from 5.38% to 5.33% (four weeks ago it was 5.30%). For 2024 and 2025, the projections remained at 3.41% and 3.00%.

Despite downward revisions to inflation this and next year, they are still well above the Central Bank’s target (3.5% and 3.25%, respectively). With a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, the target will be met if the IPCA stays between 2% and 5% in 2022 and between 1.75% and 4.75% in 2023.

Therefore, if the scenario projected by the more than 100 financial institutions consulted occurs, the BC target will be missed for three consecutive years (in 2021, Brazil’s official inflation index closed the year at 10.06%).

The market also predicts an IPCA above the center of the target in 2024 (the target is 3.00%, also with a margin of 1.5 percentage points, which means that it will be met if it stays between 1.5% and 4, 5%). This indicates a broader unanchoring of market expectations in relation to BC projections.

The market expectation this year (6.82%) is now in line with that of the monetary authority (6.8%), but remains quite distant from the BC scenario for both 2023 and 2024 (the market predicts 5.33% and 3.41%, against 4.6% and 2.7% for the institution).

GDP, Selic and dollar

The forecast for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose marginally for 2022 (from 2.00% to 2.02%) and fell marginally for 2023 (from 0.41% to 0.39%), according to the survey. BC’s weekly meeting with financial institutions. For 2024 and 2025 they remain at 1.80% and 2.00%.

The market maintained its estimates for the Selic rate for the coming years (13.75% at the end of 2022, 11% in 2023, 8.00% in 2024 and 7.50% in 2025, in line with BC projections ).

For the exchange rate, it maintained the forecasts for December 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 at US$ 1 = R$ 5.20, R$ 5.20, R$ 5.10 and R$ 5.17, respectively.

