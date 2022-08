Food group with debt of R$ 6.4 million presents plan; see list of creditors

The 4th Civil Court of Rondonópolis (216 KM from Cuiabá) informed the presentation of the judicial recovery plan of the La Mezza group, specialized in food supply, which has debts of R$ 6.4 million.

In an order of July 26, 2022, the court informed creditors about the presentation of the plan, which now have 30 days to present their objections to the organization’s strategy to get out of the crisis.

According to information from the lawsuit, the group was founded in 2004 by a couple who also have the help of their children to run the business. Initially, the entrepreneurs worked in the steakhouse sector, however, at a later time, they began to provide food for various organizations.

“In 2011, the group started the operation of transporting meals (marmitex and buffet assembled on site) and, after 2 years, they were already carrying out the delivery and sale of 1,000 meals a day”, says an excerpt from the file.

With its own facilities in at least five other cities in addition to Rondonópolis – Primavera do Leste, Sinop, Sorriso, Lucas do Rio Verde and Serra da Petrovina -, the organization witnessed the beginning of the business collapse in a loan from Banco do Brasil, authorized only partial form.

“La Mezza sought to contract financing from Banco do Brasil in the amount of R$ 3,000,000.00 for the construction of the headquarters and the new restaurant. However, one year after sending the documentation and, even with the guarantee of full approval of the request by the managers of the financial institution, he was informed that Banco do Brasil would only approve the amount of R$ 1,800,000.00. At the time, the company had already invested around R$ 1,570,000.00 in the purchase of three plots of land and started the works with its own resources”.

The organization also complained of “abusive interest rate, COVID-19, need to open units, food inflation, reduced profit margin” in recent years. The recovery plan must be submitted to the general meeting of creditors.

Check the list of lenders below:

ITAÚ UNIBANCO SA, Unsecured, R$ 536,733.00

BANCO DO BRASIL SA, Unsecured, BRL 249,025.42

BANCO SANTANDER (BRAZIL) S/A, UNSECURED

BRL 500,495.72 BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S/A, Unsecured, BRL 149,199.00

BANCO DA AMAZONIA SA, Unsecured, BRL 300,000.00

BANCO DA AMAZONIA SA, Unsecured, BRL 84,295.81

BANCO DO BRASIL SA, REAL GUARANTEE,$ 2,139,230.08

BRADESCO S/A, unsecured, R$ 238,302.00

BRADESCO S/A, Unsecured, BRL 77,166.00

AURELIO ALENCAR SOARES DE OLIVEIRA, unsecured, BRL 81,500.00

CRISTIANO ALENCAR SOARES DE OLIVEIRA, unsecured, BRL 81,500.00

INOX SÃO JOSE LTDA-ME, ME/EPP, BRL 23,974.00

ATACADÃO SA, UNSECURED, BRL 43,613.45

GOIANO WHOLESALE OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES, UNSECURED, BRL 7,500.00

TAIPA MATERIALS PARA CONSTRUCOES LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 38,800.00

MIRANDA COMÉRCIO WHOLESALE OF MEAT, UNSECURED, BRL 169,716.56

AGRO FERRAGENS LUIZÃO LTDA, unsecured, BRL 1,862.11

SANDRO ALVES DE LIMA, UNSECURED, BRL 350,000.00

TOTAL VAREJO ARQUITETURA E GESTAO LTDA, unsecured, BRL 18,000.00

LIVIA DA SILVA, WORKER, BRL 68,000.00

AFIF YOUSSEF MERHI, UNSECURED, BRL 76,500.00

FRIGORIFICO RONDONOPOLIS LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 140,000.00

AL NOGUEIRA CONTABILIDADE LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 68,500.00

GALVÃO RONDONÓPOLIS, unsecured, BRL 7,855.00

CASTILHO DOS SANTOS E CAMARGO LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 2,000.00

LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S/A, unsecured, R$ 29,644.73

SUPER MOVEIS LTDA, UNSECURED, BRL 21,051.84

SAUDE OCUPACIONAL SERVICE LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, R$ 4,830.00

SUCUPIRA COM DE MAT DE CONSTRUÇÃO LTDA, unsecured, BRL 15,000.00

SIDNEI DE OLIVEIRA FERREIRA ME, ME/EPP, BRL 2,000.00

RONDON VENDING LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 1,500.00

MN DE OLIVEIRA FILHO EIRELI, ME/EPP, BRL 850.00

COMERCIAL KUMBUCA DE CEREAIS LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 53,865.07

REI ALIMENTOS INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO LTDA, unsecured BRL 40,000.00

ELÉTRICA SERPAL LTDA QUIROGRAFÁRIO BRL 27,000.00

BA COMERCIO DE MADEIRAS LTDA, unsecured, BRL 1,686.30

PAULO HENRIQUE DE ALMEIDA DA SILVA LTDA ME, UNLAWFUL, BRL 24,600.00

DEPOSITO DE GAS LESTE MATOGROSSENSE LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 4,720.00

DIMARCA INDUSTRIA DO VESTUARIO, ME/EPP, BRL 2,000.00

DISTRIBUIDORA BOLIVAR LTDA, unsecured, BRL 23,000.00

EPI MT COMERCIO, UNSECURED, BRL 1,500.00

UNSECURED DEETIZATION STAR, BRL 2,600.00

FRIGORIFICO MACHADO LTDA QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 62,600.00

GRAPHIC AND EDITORA ELISA, UNSECURED, BRL 1,500.00

INTERCONTINENTAL UNSECURED FOODS, BRL 2,000.00

LF GERHARD E CIA LTDA QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 3,011.28

MR BIG PÃO LTDA EPP, ME/EPP, BRL 8,000.00

MAISCOR TINTAS LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 12,186.52

MULTIPACK ATACADISTA DE EMBALAGENS LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 26,000.00

NW FERREIRA DE FARIAS E CIA, unsecured, BRL 18,000.00

OLIVEIRA DE MATOS E CIA LTDA, unsecured, BRL 17,000.00

PHANT AGENCIA LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 14,000.00

BONANZA ALIMENTOS EIRELI, ME/EPP, BRL 37,300.00

MARCOS KLAIN TRANSPORTES E TOURISM, UNSECURED, BRL 44,000.00

REFRIGERAÇÃO RELETRON LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, R$ 69,000.00

GC MASSIGNAN, UNSECURED, BRL 69,000.00

KIPÃO DO CERRADO ALIMENTOS LTDA – ME, ME/EPP, BRL 16,500.00

BETO COMÉRCIO H EIREL, UNSECURED, BRL 13,000.00

CASA DOS FOLGOES, UNSECURED, BRL 15,000.00

AUDAS INTERMEDIATION, UNSECURED, BRL 72,543.16

MAISCOR TINTAS LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, R$ 13,300.00

SEASONING VERDÃO, UNSECURED, BRL 3,700.00

ART PAES, UNSECURED, BRL 3,100.00

TEKNISA SERVICE LTDA, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, BRL 10,769.28

JC RODRIGUES – ME, ME/EPP, BRL 2,150.00

KI BREAD, UNSECURED, BRL 7,500.00

NATALIA RODRIGUES GASQUES ORTENCIO, UNSECURED, BRL 3,175.00

RONDOPAO, UNSECURED, BRL 13,118.00

ROSECLER, UNSECURED, BRL 7,900.00

FRUIT DISTRIBUTOR MUNDO NOVO, UNSECURED, BRL 5,728.50

POSTO NOVO GUARUJÁ, QUIROGRAFÁRIO, R$ 10,100.00

HE INFORMATICS, UNSECURED, R$ 16,651.00

ULTRAGAZ, UNSECURED, BRL 7,600.00

DIOGENEZ, UNSECURED, BRL 5,400.00

PROLABORE, UNSECURED, BRL 1,630.00

AG TORRES, UNSECURED, BRL 1,640.00

DP BARBOSA, UNSECURED, BRL 2,403.00

AF PIANA, UNSECURED, BRL 4,380.00

SUSANA NICOLAO, UNSECURED, BRL 2,302.59

SUPERGASBRAS ENERGIA LTDA, unsecured, BRL 6,423.55

RFL TRADE IN HYGIENE PRODUCTS, UNSECURED, BRL 846.50

ALIMENTOS N BONN LTDA, unsecured, BRL 4,036.83

RCS DA SILVA, ME/EPP, BRL 3,000.00

VILMA PEREIRA GUIMARAES SILVA, WORKER, BRL 1,272.23

DOUGLAS JOSE RABIBLES ABREU SILVA, WORKER, BRL 3,300.00

VANILDA PONTES DE FRANC, WORKER, BRL 1,676.40

JOSINEIDE DA SILVA, WORKER, BRL 1,676.40

ADIVANIA MONTEIRO DA SILVA, LABOR, BRL 1,399.44

NILMA SOARES DA SILVA, WORKER, BRL 890.54

LUATHAINI SOARES PEREIRA, WORKER, BRL 1,066.80

GRACEJANE PEREIRA PIMENTA, LABOR, BRL 1,017.77

JACICLEYA SARAIVA RIBEIRO, WORKER, BRL 1,066.80

ELIANE SOARES DOS SANTOS, WORKER, BRL 1,760.88

LUCENIR ROMERO SOARES, WORKER, BRL 1,828.80

JOYCE ROSALVES DE ALMEIDA, WORKER, BRL 914.40

SORAIA RAQUEL PEREIRA COELHO, WORKER, BRL 763.33

MARIA LUZIENE GOMES COSTA, WORKER, BRL 763.33

GILDENIR FERNANDES DE ALMEIDA, WORKER, BRL 763.33

FABIANA DOS SANTOS DA SILVA, WORKER, BRL 914.40

GISELE SOARES CHAGAS, WORKER, BRL 763.33

ELIZANGELA RODRIGUES DE LARA, WORKER, BRL 1,111.10

PAULO CESAR OLIVEIRA LEITE, WORKER, BRL 636.10

MARINA LIMA SOARES, WORKER, BRL 933.33

TATIANE FERREIRA DOS SANTOS, WORKER, BRL 381.66

IZAELMA DE JESUS ​​SEGUINS AIRES CAMARA, WORKER, BRL 381.66

POLLYANNA ALVES DA SILVA, WORKER, BRL 457.20

EDINALVA SILVA DOS SANTOS, WORKER, BRL 381.66

EDERLANGIA MARIA DA SILVA BARBOSA, WORKER, BRL 254.44

MARIA ANTONIA DA SILVA, WORKER, BRL 254.44

ROSANA DIAS SILVERIO, WORKER, BRL 555.54

ELIETE LUCILA DOS SANTOS, WORKER, BRL 304.80

MARIA EDNETE VIEIRA ARAUJO, WORKER, BRL 254.44

LARISSA GABRIELI SANCHES, WORKER, BRL 254.44

ROBILENE DE JESUS ​​RIBEIRO CHAGAS, WORKER, BRL 127.21

SIMONE CARDOSO, WORKER, BRL 127.21

MARIA DE LOURDES BRITO DOS SANTOS, WORKER, BRL 15.40

SANDRA CANDIDA DA COSTA, LABOR, BRL 127.21

IOLETI MENDES DE SOUSA, LABOR, BRL 127.21

RONDON PACKAGING, UNSECURED, BRL 29,523.65