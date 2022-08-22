For children to have a life ‘as close to normal as possible’, Prince William and family move to a castle 35 km from London | World

Prince William and his wife Kate will move from central London to the outskirts of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II lives. The decision was taken because of the couple’s children, announced on Monday (22) his advice.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move into Adelaide Cottage, a house that is about 35km west of the capital. In this residence, the family will stay close to the 96-year-old sovereign, indicated a source close to the couple.

According to this person close to the family, the decision was made by the parents so that their children have a life ‘as close to normal as possible.

Parents would wish George, Charlotte and Louis had a little more freedom than in central London, according to the same source.

George, 9, is third in the order of succession to the throne, after his grandfather Charles, 73, and his father William.

He, his sister Charlotte (age 7) and brother Louis (age 4) will attend a private school in Lambrook, a 20-minute drive from Windsor.

The rent of Adelaide Cottage and the move will be financed from the couple’s personal resources, as will the expenses for the education of their three children, estimated at more than £50,000 a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, will maintain their base in Kensington, as a place of work and representation, as is Buckingham Palace for the Queen.

The official announcement of the move, after months of rumors, coincides with the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, William’s mother, in a car accident in Paris.