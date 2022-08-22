Ford ordered to pay BRL 87.8 billion for accident

A fatal accident, which occurred in 2014, is drawing attention for the amount of compensation in the USA. The incident took place in Reynolds, Georgia, when Melvin and Voncile Hill were driving their 2002 F-250 pickup.

According to the report, Melvin and Voncile were driving the truck when one of the tires blew out and the Ford heavy-dute truck ended up flipping over.

In the impact of the roof against the ground, it could not support the weight of the vehicle and deformed in such a way that it crushed the occupants, killing them.

A lawsuit on behalf of the Hill family has been filed against Ford, as it alleged that the automaker knew that the roofs of its pickup trucks were not strong enough to withstand the force of a rollover.

According to the Hills, Ford only corrected the problem in 2016. In light of this, the family played with the case until on Friday (19), after a 14-day trial in state court in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the court heard the jury. , which condemned the automaker to pay more than US$ 1.7 billion as compensation or about R$ 87.8 billion.

A day earlier, the Hill family received a favorable $24 million in compensatory damages from the jury. The jury also attributed 70% blame for the accident to Ford.

Gerald Davidson, attorney for the family, said: “We are very, very happy for the Hill family and very happy for the advancement of automobile safety.”.

Ford said through a spokesperson: “While our condolences go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal.”

With an award of more than $1.7 billion in damages, the automaker will naturally appeal the decision and file all possible appeals.

However, all that money will not go to the Hill family, quite the opposite.

In Georgia, state law says that 75% of the proceeds from punitive damages verdicts go to the state. The rest is divided between the plaintiffs and the lawyers.

That is, US$ 425,000,000, with the lawyer’s share, who must take a good percentage of that amount.

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, told analysts in July: “We continue to be hampered by recalls and customer satisfaction actions. This affects our cost, but more importantly, it falls short of our most fundamental commitment to our customers.”

[Fonte: Auto News/Bloomberg/WSJ]