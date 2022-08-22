Former Corinthians defender announces retirement at 35

On Monday morning, Anderson Martins announced his retirement as a football player. The former defender had a short spell at Corinthians, from August to December 2014. Anderson’s last club was CSA, later this year. To say goodbye to the lawns, he posted a message on his social networks.

“Today I close another cycle in my life, and I would first like to thank God. For having supported me until now. I left home at 11 years old, with only the dream of being a football player, and God blessed me a lot. more than I imagined. I thank Vitória for giving me the first opportunity, for having formed me as a human being and preparing me for the challenges that would come. I also thank all the professionals and people I had the honor of working with in the clubs where I played Thank you to everyone at @carlosleitesports!!! Gratitude!!!! I can say that I fought the good fight and kept the faith!!! Thank you Football!”, he published.

In the post, he published an art with several versions of himself, wearing the shirts of clubs where he passed. Anderson was revealed by Vitória, and in addition to Brazilian clubs, he also went to Arab football. Nationally, he defended, in addition to his debut club, Vasco, São Paulo, Corinthians, Bahia and CSA.

Anderson’s agreement with Corinthians was sent in June 2014. The contract was for a one-year loan. After six months, El Jaish asked for his return and, in January 2015, the defender did not even show up again. At Timão, there were 21 games played, with ten victories, four draws and seven defeats, between the Brasileirão and the 2014 Copa do Brasil. October of that year.

In 2019, the athlete sued the Parque São Jorge club on account of an old amount of image rights receivable. In May of the same year, the court closed the case, ending the collection procedures.

