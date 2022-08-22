Former Vasco, São Paulo and Corinthians, Anderson Martins announces retirement | football

Revealed by Vitória, the defender went through major Brazilian football clubs and also played in Arab football. His passage was through Vasco. Alongside Dedé, he formed one of the best defenders in the club this century and won the Copa do Brasil in 2011. In 2017 he returned to São Januário without the same shine.

– Today I close another cycle in my life, and I would first like to thank God. For supporting me this far. I left home at 11 years old, with only the dream of being a football player, and God blessed me much more than I imagined. I thank Vitória for giving me the first opportunity, for having formed me as a human being and preparing me for the challenges that would come. I also thank all the professionals and people I had the honor of working with in the clubs where I played. Thank you to everyone at @carlosleitesports!!! Gratitude!!!! I can say that I fought the good fight and kept the faith!!! Thank you Football! – posted the defender.