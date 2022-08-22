Fred reveals a message from Gabigol about the “pleasure” of being Palmeiras’ executioner

Credit: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

In an interview with Charla Podcast, Fred, from Desimpedidos, detailed his friendship with Gabigol. Close to the top scorer since his time at Santos, the two usually provoke each other after games involving Palmeiras, the presenter’s heart team. So, even after Verdão won the Libertadores over Flamengo, shirt 9 joked about his reputation as an “executioner” of the São Paulo club.

That way, Fred already had to pay some bets on account of Gabigol’s performance. Now, this Sunday (21), in confrontation for the Brasileirão, one of the sides can be mocked, since Palmeiras x Flamengo measure forces in the Brasileirão.

“It’s impressive, the team that Gabigol scored the most is at Palmeiras. I’ve already lost five bets, at least, from Palmeiras against him. I’ve already dyed my hair, paid I don’t know how much… even in the final (of Libertadores), he scored a goal (…) I met him at Carnival and I said: ‘At last it was my turn to joke, something boring happened in Montevideo’. He (said): ‘Who scored the goal? I lie in palm trees‘” he pointed out.

(…) There are kisses in the squares and in the gardens, because the soul is at peace, it is happy. Flamengo can’t lose, shouldn’t lose!!! — Gabi (@gabigol) August 10, 2022

About Gabigol’s temperament, Fred stated that the athlete, on some occasions, tends to have a more discreet posture. However, as it becomes a field, he was responsible for the formation of “hell” at Maracanã for the duel against Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. In this way, the presenter valued his friend’s style in summoning Flamengo fans for an unforgettable confrontation.

“He’s smart, he has a very strong personality. There were times when I went out with him, and he had a different attitude, he doesn’t exchange ideas with everyone, it’s more his and his way. He was smart, of course we can never take it to the side of violence. Everything that is positive and use in favor of the crowd is totally valid. Already watching Flamengo games at Maracanã, and the crowd is not easy. It’s impatient. In this case, he brought all that environment. He was so bitten that he wanted to give an answer that transformed a positive atmosphere for Flamengo“, he stated.