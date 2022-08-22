Futures Ibovespa goes abroad and operates lower, with investors waiting for Powell in Jackson Hole; dollar rises

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Monday (22), in line with the pre-market in New York and European stock markets, with the resurgence of fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) , in a week marked by the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual event that brings together central bank leaders, academics and economists from around the world.

Investors await further signals from the Fed with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on inflation at the central bank’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.

At 9:18 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in October was down 0.38%, at 112,470 points.

On the domestic agenda, the auction of Oi’s towers, scheduled for 3:30 pm (Brasília time), may move the company’s shares on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Among the economic indicators, the financial market started to estimate an IPCA below 7% this year and also reduced the projection for 2023 (interrupting 18 consecutive weeks of high), show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (22).

In exchange, the commercial dollar was up 0.38%, quoted at R$5.186 when buying and R$5.187 when selling. The future dollar was up 0.13% at R$5.195.

On the other hand, most interest futures are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.04 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, -0.04pp to 12.06%; DIF27, -0.01 pp, at 11.78%; and DIF29, 0.00 pp, at 11.92%.

On Wall Street, futures indexes operate lower, following the previous day’s low after rekindling fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.90%, S&P futures were down 1.12% and Nasdaq was down 1.49%.

The euro returned to par with the US dollar on Monday for the first time since mid-July as recession fears re-emerged in the euro zone.

European markets are also operating in the red, with concerns of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) back on investors’ radar.

Optimism was dampened by aggressive signals from ECB policymakers, with Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel telling a German newspaper that the ECB should continue to raise interest rates even as recession risks in Germany mount.

The minutes of the European Central Bank’s most recent monetary policy meeting will be published on Thursday, while investors will be keeping an eye on Eurozone PMIs on Tuesday.

Asia

Most Asian markets ended the session in the negative as concerns re-emerged over the Fed’s aggressive hikes, while China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange rose after China cut its benchmark lending rates.

China’s central bank cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 3.65% and its five-year rate by 15 basis points to 4.3%.

