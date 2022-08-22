Fux remembers tension on the last September 7: “We spent the night awake”

posted on 08/21/2022 20:44



(credit: Nelson JR/STF)

Just over two weeks before the commemoration of September 7, the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, recalled the tensions experienced during the date in 2021. On the occasion, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took to the Esplanade of the Ministries and carried out anti-democratic acts that called for, among other things, the end of the Court.

In an exclusive interview with The globethe minister said that he and other members of the STF spent the night between the 6th and 7th “awake and vigilant”, because they received information that the protesters would try to invade the Court building.

“We expected the protesters to arrive on the 7th. They surprised us by arriving on the 6th. There were a significant number of people, many trucks. There was veiled information that they would try to get close to the Supreme. A radical group talked about invading the Supreme Court”, recalls Fux.

For him, September 7, 2021, the first with demonstrations that violated democratic principles after redemocratization, was “the most delicate moment” of his management in front of the STF. “We had to spend the night awake and vigilant so that there were no accidents,” he declared.

In addition to the external threats of invasion, the minister says that he had information that “the entry of a truck into the STF building could cause the headquarters to implode”, which caused great concern.





The minister said that his responsibility to find out if the building could remain safe was “very big”. “Some barriers that we set up were overcome. But the Military Police’s riot squad managed to restrain them so they wouldn’t even come close to the building. We had our entire security force, with strategies in place,” he recalled.

Fux also says that, if the episode is repeated this year, the Court will be very prepared and adds that it will defend the Judiciary if there are offensive speeches against the Supreme Court. “Now, if there are oral manifestations that are offensive to the Supreme Court, I will be in the plenary on the 8th to defend the Judiciary, Brazilian institutions and the health of our democracy”, he guarantees.

“Brazilian democracy is solidified, and popular sovereignty is something that is already ingrained in the minds of the people”, he adds. With cars, motorcycles and trucks, protesters occupied the Esplanada dos Ministérios on September 6, 2021. In their hands, posters asking for “impeachment of the STF”. In a speech the following day, Bolsonaro referred to Fux and Moraes – the latter issued an arrest warrant for his allies shortly before the date.

“We also cannot continue to accept that a specific person from the Três Poderes region continues to barbarize our population. We cannot accept more political prisons in our Brazil. Either the head of that branch controls his own, or that branch can suffer what we don’t want”, said the chief executive at the time. He also stated that the demonstration was “an ultimatum for all who are in the three Powers”.