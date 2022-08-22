Galaxy M13 already has a discount of R$ 500; see technical sheet and if it’s worth it | Cell

The Galaxy M13 is a Samsung cell phone with a basic technical sheet that is on sale in Brazil and stands out for its 6.6-inch screen and the main camera capable of taking photos of up to 50 megapixels. The battery can last up to two days away from the outlet, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the smartphone that launched in July 2022 leaves the factory with the One UI Core 4.1 interface, which is more customized than previous versions.

In the following lines, get to know all the details about the successor to the Galaxy M12, which is sold in three colors: green, blue and copper. The Galaxy M13 hit stores for a suggested price of R$1,799 and is currently offered for R$1,299 on the Amazon website – a drop of R$500.

Galaxy M13 datasheet

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels)

Display Panel: PLS LCD

Main camera: 50 MP main + 5 MP ultra wide + 2 MP depth sensor

Front camera: 8 MP

System: Android 12 + One UI Core 4.1

Processor: Exynos 850 (octa-core up to 2 GHz)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 192 grams

Colors: green, blue and copper

Release: July 2022

Launch price: BRL 1,799

Current price: BRL 1,299

The Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2408 pixels) and PLS LCD technology — the same as in the line’s displays in the previous generation. This combination provides the device with a density of only 266 PPI, which can displease more demanding users for the consumption of movies in streaming and games. The refresh rate is 90 Hz.

Regarding the design, the Galaxy M13 comes with a new face. The minimalist aspect is very present in the smooth and rounded edges and in the photographic set. The phone’s body is all made of plastic, and the screen features the front camera located in a central hole. On the back of the phone, the camera block is arranged vertically in a slightly highlighted rectangle in the same color as the device.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 has a triple camera system with autofocus and ten times digital zoom. The main camera has 50 MP. The 123º ultra-wide can record with a wider angle of view, while the macro sensor is responsible for the details of images captured up close. The depth sensor can capture images in portrait mode, and the selfie camera, in turn, has 8 MP.

The set is organized as follows:

50 MP main (f/1.8)

5MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

2 MP Depth Sensor (f/2.4)

Front 8 MP (f/2.2)

The smartphone also features HDR system, face detection, night mode, panoramic mode and LED flash. The footage only reaches Full HD resolution at a speed of 30 FPS.

This Galaxy features a processor manufactured by Samsung, an eight-core Exynos 850 operating at a frequency of up to 2 GHz. The chip should allow the user to perform basic tasks without gagging.

The Samsung smartphone still works together with a 4GB RAM memory. As for the internal storage, the Galaxy M13 has 128 GB and brings the availability of expansion with a micro SD card up to 1 TB.

One of the main highlights of the smartphone is the 5000 mAh battery – this capacity should provide the user with great autonomy. Depending on the use, the device can stay up to two days away from the socket.

Samsung claims that the phone should be able to achieve up to 19 hours of continuous video playback and up to 20 hours of internet connectivity. In this sense, this component is comparable to premium category devices from this and other brands. It is also worth mentioning that the Galaxy supports 15W fast charging.

Android version and additional features

The Galaxy M13 leaves the factory running Android 12 and UI 4.1. Google’s system lets you use features like screen recording, scrollable screenshot, bubble-shaped notifications, and increased data protection. The new version of Samsung’s interface brings more options to customize the device to the user’s taste than previous editions.

The smartphone has the Dolby Atmos sound system, whose purpose is to reproduce the audio giving the feeling that the sound comes from different directions. It also features facial recognition, fingerprint sensor positioned on the power button, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5.0 and LTE internet, with 4G at 300 Mb/s speed.

The Galaxy M13 was launched in the Brazilian market in July 2022. The initial price of the smartphone was R$ 1,799, however it can now be found in online retail with a discount of up to R$ 500. The M13 is available for R$ 1,299 on Amazon .

Another important detail is the fact that the manufacturer discloses that the model will not be sold in physical stores. The device, therefore, can be purchased directly from online stores.

