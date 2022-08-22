Galtier makes a decision and leaves Neymar in the background

Credit: PSG / Disclosure

In a pre-match interview this Sunday (21) for Amazon Prime Video, coach Christophe Galtier announced that Kylian Mbappé will be the official penalty taker in the duel against Lille, in a game valid for the 3rd round of Ligue 1.

However, information gathered by the French channel RTL confirms that Galtier’s decision to leave Neymar as PSG’s second official penalty taker will be valid for the rest of the season, not being limited to the game against Lille.

With that, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé achieved an important victory behind the scenes at PSG. The reigning World Cup champion showed annoyance with Neymar’s attitude in taking the second penalty in the 5-2 victory against Montpellier.

PSG mood was heavy behind the scenes during the week

The internal confusion ended up being exposed by French newspapers and by Neymar’s attitude during the week, as the Brazilian liked tweets that criticized Mbappé’s stance at PSG.

Finally, an article published in the newspaper L’Équipe during the last week revealed that Mbappé asked again for the Brazilian striker to be negotiated until the end of the transfer window.

In addition, a meeting between Galtier, Neymar and Mbappé took place during the week, with the aim of preventing individual disputes between players from impacting the squad.