Gasoline price dropped by R$2 with less taxes and Petrobras retreat

The price of gasoline fell 27% in the national average in the last eight weeks, according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In absolute values, the reduction was R$ 1.99 per liter. In the same range, ethanol was 18% cheaper and diesel, 7%.

The price drop is the result of two movements. The first was the cut in federal and state taxes, which began to take effect at the turn of June to July. The state ICMS rate was limited to a maximum of 17% or 18%, while PIS, Cofins and Cide for gasoline and ethanol will be zeroed until the end of the year. In parallel, an injunction by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined the use of the average price of the last 60 months in the calculation of ICMS, which further lowered the weight of the tax.

The second move was Petrobras’ decision to charge less for the fuels it produces, in reaction to the decline in oil and dollar prices. Since mid-July, the state-owned company has already announced five price reductions, of which three for gasoline and two for diesel.

According to the ANP, which republished research after suffering a hacker attack earlier this month, the average price of gasoline last week was R$5.40 per liter at Brazilian gas stations, the lowest since March 2021. ended on June 25, before the tax exemptions came into effect, the fuel had reached the highest nominal value in history, of R$ 7.39 per liter in the national average.

According to the ANP survey, ethanol was sold at an average of R$ 3.98 per liter last week, the lowest value since May 2021. In the case of diesel, the reduction was more modest. Fuel, which already had a lower tax burden, was little affected by the exemptions and ended up being more expensive than gasoline. The average price of diesel last week, R$ 7.05 per liter, was the lowest since mid-June, only.

Fuels were the main responsible for the recent drop in inflation. The deflation of 0.68% in July represented the lowest rate in the IPCA historical series, which began in 1980, and a further decline in the index is expected for August.

However, Complementary Law 194, which established the ICMS ceiling in the states, is being questioned in court. So far, seven units of the federation have been authorized by the STF to compensate for the revenue losses caused by the legislation, with measures such as the suspension of debt payments with the Union.