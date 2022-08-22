George RR Martin defends brutal birth scene

[Atenção: o artigo a seguir contém spoilers de A Casa do Dragão]

As was to be expected from a series set in the same universe as game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House didn’t skimp on violence in its debut episode. However, between the brutality of the Golden Cloaks and the fighting in the Royal Tournament, one scene in particular shocked viewers of the spinoff: the birth of the “heir for a day”, Prince Baelon.

Pressured to produce a male heir to protect the succession to the Iron Throne, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is seen in front of a difficult choice. He could let luck decide his wife Aemma’s fate (Sian Brooke) and her son, as she was in difficult labor, or trying to save his son at the expense of his wife’s life. As painful as it has been to the monarch, he prefers politics to his marriage, and allows them to cut Aemma’s belly while she is immobilized and screams in pain and despair.

like in the book Fire & Bloodin George RR Martin, the atrocity costs not only the mother’s life, but also the stability of the Crown. After all, Baelon’s life lasts no more than a day, and Viserys becomes more susceptible to Daemon’s conflicting ambitions (Matt Smith) and by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). “Suddenly, everything changes and becomes the chessboard”set the showrunner and series co-creator, Ryan Condala vanity fair.

From a narrative standpoint, it was essential for Condal to have Viserys give the order. “It was very important that he be an active participant in what happened to Aemma and Baelon”, he explained. As for the graphic content of the scene, he guarantees: “it’s not meant to be free”.

“It’s to show that there’s a heavy theme in this particular period. In Fire & Blood, there are a lot of difficult births. It was something that we wanted to carry into this season. There’s this whole idea in Game of Thrones, or in the Middle Ages, that men marched to the battlefield, while the women’s battlefield took place at the birth of children. It was a very dangerous place to be. […] We wanted to dramatize it. You see violence of all kinds in Westeros, but there is this particular violence in childbirth, even when it is successful.”

Also serving as showrunner on The Dragon’s HouseMartin disagrees with critics and fans who consider the scene gratuitous. “I want to live the book, I want to be there. I want to be emotionally engaged. These are the novels I love to read and the kinds of things I love to write. I’ve been accused of being a particularly bloody person. Star Wars kills more people than I do.”he said.

Faced with the final result, the author did not spare praise for the performance of Considine and Brooke — “[as atuações deles] were so powerful” — and concluded that it was “the right way to drive [a cena]”. “It’s visceral. It’s going to break your heart and throw you to the ground. It has the same kind of impact as the Red Wedding. It’s a scene about something horrible, but beautifully done.”said.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Bloodin George RR Martin. You showrunners will be Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones).

The cast of the derivative has Matt Smith (morbius), Olivia Cooke (Player No. 1), Steve Touissant (Prince of Persia), Sonoya Mizuno (devs) and Graham McTavish (preacher), between others.

