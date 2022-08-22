Gigabyte announces AORUS Gen5 SSD with a speed of 10 GB/s and 4 TB of storage

The company guarantees 55% higher performance compared to PCIe Gen4 models

THE gigabyte announced the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSDthe next model of the company that will overcome the barrier of 10 GB/s in the speed of reading and writing and will use the standard PCIe Gen5. When the model hits the market, the public will have access to models ranging from 1TB to 4TB and which promise a performance increase of 55% compared to the PCIe Gen4

In addition to announcing the new model, the company took the opportunity to publish a reading and writing test of the AORUS Gen5 10000the test was performed using a 1 TB model and obtained results of 12,453 MB/s (12 GB/s) in sequential read and 10074.50 (10 GB/s) sequential writethe tests were performed using the application CrystalDiskMark 7.0.0.

The new SSD is equipped with a controller PCIe Gen5 new generation, which has flash 3D-TLC NAND ultra-fast, the choice for the new AORUS Gen5 10000 it was the 8-channel controller Phison PS5026-E26 with multi-core architecture capable of supporting a bandwidth of 2400 MT/s.

O AORUS SSD uses interface NVMe M.2 2280 and will come with an optional copper heatsink, as it is believed that currently most manufacturers that support the PCIe Gen5 already ship the heatsinks on the motherboard itself. And it allows the user to choose the best way to cool their device. Users will also have access to the SSD Tool Boxown application gigabyte which provides the real-time status of the SSD.

The new PCIe Gen5 SSD will be compatible with motherboard models developed for Intel’s 12th generation line, such as the Z690 and will also be compatible with future models from the company itself. Intel and also from OMGwhich will present its new line of processors Ryzen 7000 on August 29th, and consequently, new motherboards will be introduced that will support the standard PCIe 5.0

Did you like the new Aorus PCIe Gen5 10000 SSD presented by gigabyte? What’s your guess for the price of these new models ranging from 1TB to 4TB? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: videocardz Source: AORUS