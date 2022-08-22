Girl who lost her father sells lemonade to help with suicide

Knowing firsthand the pain of losing her father, 8-year-old Kyleigh Brunette started selling lemonade on her doorstep to help other children not go through what she went through. The girl set up a tent and all the amount collected from the lemon juice is donated to an NGO that works with suicide prevention.

Jordon Wakefield, the little girl’s father, committed suicide at the age of 32, in 2019 in Wisconsin, in the United States. Since then, she has worked hard to help ensure that other children don’t have to grow up without a father.

“My father died of suicide and I want to raise awareness,” said the girl. So far, Kyleigh’s lemonade stand has raised $800. The entire amount will be donated to an NGO that works for suicide prevention.

“It made me happy because I enjoy helping other people and I enjoy being kind to others,” Kyleigh said.

resignified loss

Kyleigh remembers playing disc golf, playing video games, and going to parks with her father. “He was funny and loving and affectionate with me and he never, ever yelled at me,” recalls the girl.

But in 2019, Jordon took his own life, and because Kyleigh was so young, at the time, her mother didn’t tell her exactly how it all happened.

“We didn’t want her to start having these feelings of guilt,” explains her mother, Brittany Brunette-Thimmesch, 30.

the lemonade stand

To celebrate his father’s birthday, on July 9th of this year, Kyleigh decided to set up a lemonade stand. The purpose was to donate all proceeds to Mental Health America in Sheboygan.

“She wanted to help people, who can’t pay, to get services so that this doesn’t happen to someone else, or another child doesn’t have to be without a father”, explains the mother.

new mission

Kyleigh’s story won the neighborhood. Many people sought out the lemonade stand to help with the little girl’s mission.

She sold lemonade over two days — July 1 and July 8 — and raised a total of $800. Now, she plans to make it an annual tradition.

Mental Health America in Sheboygan is now collaborating with Kyleigh and the family on a “virtual lemonade stand.” Interested parties can donate here.

With information from People