Goal and best moments of Santos vs São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship (1-0) | 08/21/2022

20:58 an hour ago

50′ One more

Let’s go to 51.

20:57 an hour ago

48′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

20:56 an hour ago

47′ ALMOST!

Calleri, in the area, swerved on his bike, and sent him out.

20:53 an hour ago

45′ Five more

Let’s go up to 50.

20:52 an hour ago

41′ Yellow card 🟨

Card to Felipe Jonatan, for killing counterattack.

20:46 an hour ago

37′ JOÃO PAULOOOO!

After a corner, Miranda goes up and deflects her head. João Paulo falls in the corner and makes a beautiful save.

20:43 an hour ago

34′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

20:412 hours ago

31′ LOST!

Jandrei leaves the goal to stifle Marcos Leonardo’s shot. The ball is left for Madson, who rolls to Lucas Barbosa, free in the small area, but shirt 21 takes the ball badly and sends it out.

20:362 hours ago

27′ UUUUH!

Soteldo takes a free-kick, the ball passes very close to the post and goes out.

20:322 hours ago

23′ JOÃO PAULO, AGAIN!

Reinaldo receives a free-kick in the area and kicks, João makes a good save. Corner for Tricolor.

20:272 hours ago

19′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

20:272 hours ago

19′

Luciano hits, but isolates the ball.

20:262 hours ago

18′

Patrick crosses in the area, João Paulo leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

20:232 hours ago

15′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

20:222 hours ago

13′

Soteldo starts in the middle, from beautiful to Marcos Leonardo, shirt 9 was coming face to face with Jandrei and falls. Santos team asks for a penalty.

20:212 hours ago

12′ JANDREI!

Soltedo of the good pass to Zanocelo inside the area, the shirt 25 kicks, Jandrei makes the save.

20:202 hours ago

12′ DANGER!

Nikão adjusts and hits placed, the ball passes very close to the goal and goes out through the baseline.

20:182 hours ago

10′

Patrick receives in the area and kicks, the ball goes too high and goes out through the baseline.

20:162 hours ago

06′ JOÃO PAULOOOOO!

Pablo Maia’s kick from outside, the ball deflects midway and the Santos goalkeeper saves one more time.

20:15 2 hours ago

06′

Marcos Guilherme kicks, Maicon puts his head on the ball and pushes away.

20:132 hours ago

06′

Madson crosses right into Jandrei’s hands.

20:132 hours ago

05′

Lucas Braga makes the cross, São Paulo’s defense pushes away.

20:10 2 hours ago

02′

Pablo Maia kicks from afar and isolates the ball.

20:10 2 hours ago

01′ SPAM, JOÃO PAULO!

Luciano risks from outside the area, João Paulo makes the save.

20:08 2 hours ago

00′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

20:08 2 hours ago

00′ 2nd HALF STARTS

Ball rolling to final stage.

19:512 hours ago

50′ END OF 1ST HALF

Santos 1×0 Sao Paulo.

19:512 hours ago

49′ Yellow card 🟨

Marcos Leonardo misses Gabriel Neves hard and receives a card.

19:462 hours ago

45′ Four more

Let’s go to 49.

19:442 hours ago

43′ Yellow card 🟨

Nikão and Bauermann receive cards.

19:432 hours ago

42′ TIME CLOSED!

After a bid between Bauermann and Nikão, the two players find each other strange.

19:403 hours ago

39′

Nikão receives the ball in the area, free, he kicks. But the ball explodes in Santos’ defense.

19:383 hours ago

36′

Soteldo tries to find Marcos Leonardo, but the São Paulo defense sent the ball to a corner.

19:343 hours ago

32′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

Marcos Leonardo makes a beautiful launch for Soteldo on the left, shirt 10 enters the area and crosses, in the head of Lucas Braga, who tests to the back of the goal. 1 to 0 Fish.

19:323 hours ago

31′

Madson makes a good move with Lucas Braga on the right, but when shirt 30 goes to return the ball to the side, he passes it wrong. The ball is back in possession of the Tricolor.

19:313 hours ago

29′ UUUUH!

Igor Gomes is launched, he beats Maicon, pulls his right foot and kicks. The ball passes the side of João Paulo’s goal and goes out.

19:29 3 hours ago

27′

Lucas Braga makes a good move, starts for the area, at the time of finishing, was stopped by Ferrarari. Corner for the Fish.

19:273 hours ago

25′

Marcos Leonardo takes the ball in midfield, sees Jandrei ahead and takes a risk. The 9 of the Fish ends up getting the ball wrong and it goes low, the Tricolor archer takes it.

19:253 hours ago

23′

Marcos Leonardo tries on a bicycle, but he gets the ball wrong and it leaves.

19:243 hours ago

22′ HOLD JOÃO PAULO!

After a corner, the ball is removed and Welington takes it from outside the area. João Paulo fits in and keeps the ball.

19:233 hours ago

22′

Marcos Guilherme tries the cross from the right, Carabajal arrives in the cart and sends it to a corner.

19:22 3 hours ago

20′

Lucas Braga deflects his head towards the middle of the area, the São Paulo defense arrived before Marcos Leonardo and took it away for a corner.

19:18 3 hours ago

16′

Zanocelo makes a good pass to Lucas Braga on the right, he enters the area, but Ferraresi anticipates and pulls away for a corner.

19:163 hours ago

14′

Carabajal takes a free-kick on the wall, it goes back to Zanocelo who kicks it, the ball explodes again in São Paulo’s defense. She goes back to Rodrigo Fernandez, who kicks her out.

7:14pm 3 hours ago

12′

Madson crosses in the area, Bauermann goes up and deflects it to the goal. The ball goes slowly and Jandrei makes the save easily.

19:12 3 hours ago

10′

After the bid, Jandrei was down and receives medical attention.

19:11 3 hours ago

09′ JANDREI!

Soteldo leaves Felipe Jonatan face to face with Jandrei, Peixe’s side tries a little touch on top, but the São Paulo archer leaves the goal well and makes the defense.

19:08 3 hours ago

07′

Marcos Guilherme receives on the right, kicks, but sends it out.

19:05 3 hours ago

04′

Welington passes Madson and crosses, Santos’ defense pushes away. Corner for Tricolor.

19:04 3 hours ago

03′

Felipe Jonatan falls to the ground and receives medical attention.

19:03 3 hours ago

01′

Felipe Jonatan raises the ball in the area, São Paulo’s defense takes it out for a corner.

19:01 3 hours ago

00′ GAME BEGINS!

The ball rolls in Vila Belmiro. Samson begins.

18:563 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

18:543 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams entering the field.

18:274 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

18:114 hours ago

⏱’ Tricolor climbed!

Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda, Ferrareri and Welington; Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Nikão and Patrick; Luciano and Marcos Guilherme.

18:10 4 hours ago

⏱’ Scaled fish!

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Solteldo and Marcos Leonardo.

18:074 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

18:064 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

01:59 20 hours ago

When is the Santos vs São Paulo game and how to follow LIVE?

01:54 20 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Santos vs São Paulo and LIVE

01:49 20 hours ago

Arbitration

01:44 20 hours ago

Sao Paulo likely lineup

Jandrei; Diego Costa, (Ferraresi) Miranda and Léo (Luizão); Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Welington; Nikão and Marcos Guilherme (Busts).

01:39 21 hours ago

Alternative tricolor with debuts

01:34 21 hours ago

Santos likely lineup

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Barbosa (Lucas Braga), Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo.

01:29 21 hours ago

Debuts on Fish!

01:24 21 hours ago

1st round confrontation

01:19 21 hours ago

How are the teams?

01:14 21 hours ago

SAMSON!

01:09 21 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

