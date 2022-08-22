Goal and best moments of Santos vs São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship (1-0) | 08/21/2022

Let’s go to 51.

Calleri, in the area, swerved on his bike, and sent him out.

Let’s go up to 50.

Card to Felipe Jonatan, for killing counterattack.

After a corner, Miranda goes up and deflects her head. João Paulo falls in the corner and makes a beautiful save.

Jandrei leaves the goal to stifle Marcos Leonardo’s shot. The ball is left for Madson, who rolls to Lucas Barbosa, free in the small area, but shirt 21 takes the ball badly and sends it out.

Soteldo takes a free-kick, the ball passes very close to the post and goes out.

Reinaldo receives a free-kick in the area and kicks, João makes a good save. Corner for Tricolor.

Luciano hits, but isolates the ball.

Patrick crosses in the area, João Paulo leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

Soteldo starts in the middle, from beautiful to Marcos Leonardo, shirt 9 was coming face to face with Jandrei and falls. Santos team asks for a penalty.

Soltedo of the good pass to Zanocelo inside the area, the shirt 25 kicks, Jandrei makes the save.

Nikão adjusts and hits placed, the ball passes very close to the goal and goes out through the baseline.

Patrick receives in the area and kicks, the ball goes too high and goes out through the baseline.

Pablo Maia’s kick from outside, the ball deflects midway and the Santos goalkeeper saves one more time.

Marcos Guilherme kicks, Maicon puts his head on the ball and pushes away.

Madson crosses right into Jandrei’s hands.

Lucas Braga makes the cross, São Paulo’s defense pushes away.

Pablo Maia kicks from afar and isolates the ball.

Luciano risks from outside the area, João Paulo makes the save.

Ball rolling to final stage.

Santos 1×0 Sao Paulo.

Marcos Leonardo misses Gabriel Neves hard and receives a card.

Let’s go to 49.

Nikão and Bauermann receive cards.

After a bid between Bauermann and Nikão, the two players find each other strange.

Nikão receives the ball in the area, free, he kicks. But the ball explodes in Santos’ defense.

Soteldo tries to find Marcos Leonardo, but the São Paulo defense sent the ball to a corner.

Marcos Leonardo makes a beautiful launch for Soteldo on the left, shirt 10 enters the area and crosses, in the head of Lucas Braga, who tests to the back of the goal. 1 to 0 Fish.

Madson makes a good move with Lucas Braga on the right, but when shirt 30 goes to return the ball to the side, he passes it wrong. The ball is back in possession of the Tricolor.

Igor Gomes is launched, he beats Maicon, pulls his right foot and kicks. The ball passes the side of João Paulo’s goal and goes out.

Lucas Braga makes a good move, starts for the area, at the time of finishing, was stopped by Ferrarari. Corner for the Fish.

Marcos Leonardo takes the ball in midfield, sees Jandrei ahead and takes a risk. The 9 of the Fish ends up getting the ball wrong and it goes low, the Tricolor archer takes it.

Marcos Leonardo tries on a bicycle, but he gets the ball wrong and it leaves.

After a corner, the ball is removed and Welington takes it from outside the area. João Paulo fits in and keeps the ball.

Marcos Guilherme tries the cross from the right, Carabajal arrives in the cart and sends it to a corner.

Lucas Braga deflects his head towards the middle of the area, the São Paulo defense arrived before Marcos Leonardo and took it away for a corner.

Zanocelo makes a good pass to Lucas Braga on the right, he enters the area, but Ferraresi anticipates and pulls away for a corner.

Carabajal takes a free-kick on the wall, it goes back to Zanocelo who kicks it, the ball explodes again in São Paulo’s defense. She goes back to Rodrigo Fernandez, who kicks her out.

Madson crosses in the area, Bauermann goes up and deflects it to the goal. The ball goes slowly and Jandrei makes the save easily.

After the bid, Jandrei was down and receives medical attention.

Soteldo leaves Felipe Jonatan face to face with Jandrei, Peixe’s side tries a little touch on top, but the São Paulo archer leaves the goal well and makes the defense.

Marcos Guilherme receives on the right, kicks, but sends it out.

Welington passes Madson and crosses, Santos’ defense pushes away. Corner for Tricolor.

Felipe Jonatan falls to the ground and receives medical attention.

Felipe Jonatan raises the ball in the area, São Paulo’s defense takes it out for a corner.

The ball rolls in Vila Belmiro. Samson begins.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams entering the field.

Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda, Ferrareri and Welington; Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Nikão and Patrick; Luciano and Marcos Guilherme.

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Solteldo and Marcos Leonardo.

Jandrei; Diego Costa, (Ferraresi) Miranda and Léo (Luizão); Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Welington; Nikão and Marcos Guilherme (Busts).

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Barbosa (Lucas Braga), Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo.