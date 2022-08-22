Goals and best moments of Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship | 08/21/2022

17:54 15 minutes ago

UUUHHHHHHHHH

Scarpa takes a corner, the defense pushes away the danger and Piquerez takes a risk from the edge of the area. The ball passes grazing the goalpost of Flamengo.

17:5316 minutes ago

48′

Palmeiras goes up in search of the comeback.

17:51 19 minutes ago

+5

Let’s go up to 50 minutes.

17:50 19 minutes ago

DO NOT ENTER

Gabriel Menino gives a beautiful pass to Scarpa, who crosses in the area, Flamengo’s defense partially pulls away and Wesley arrives hitting. The ball hits the defense and barely enters.

17:4722 minutes ago

CHANGES PALMEIRAS FOR THE LAST TIME

Bruno Tabata and Wesley take the place of Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

17:45 24 minutes ago

TO FOOORAAAAA

Pedro makes the pivot and Arrascaeta finishes the right of the goal.

17:44 25 minutes ago

39′

Final straight of the game at Allianz. Follow Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo.

17:41 28 minutes ago

MOVE THE PALM TREES

Lopez replaces Ron.

17:41 28 minutes ago

36′

Gabriel Menino risks from outside the area and sends it out.

17:36 33 minutes ago

CHANGE THE FLAMENGO AGAIN

17:34 35 minutes ago

ISOLATED

Zé Rafael risks from afar, but sends over the goal.

17:32 37 minutes ago

ALSO CHANGE THE PAMEIRAS

Gabriel Menino and Mayke take the places of Danilo and Marcos Rocha.

17:31 38 minutes ago

CHANGE THE FLAMENGO

Everton Ribeiro and Pedro take the place of Victor Hugo and Marinho.

17:26 43 minutes ago

GOOOOOL DO PALMEIRAS

Raphael Veiga receives a pass from Dudu at the entrance of the area and hits a kick, in the corner, with no chance for goalkeeper Santos. All the same.

17:23 an hour ago

18′

João Gomes steals the ball, Flamengo goes on the counterattack and Marinho finishes the left of the goal.

17:22 an hour ago

NOT WORTH

Great play worked on by Palmeiras, Raphael Veiga sends it to the goal, but the referee signals offside in the bid.

17:21 an hour ago

THERE AND HERE

Weverton makes a direct connection, Pablo retreats badly and Rony barely gets the submission. Santos saves.

17:21 an hour ago

FLAMENGO COMES ONCE AGAIN

Individual play by Ayrton Lucas, who finishes for Weverton’s defense.

17:13 an hour ago

FLAMENGO ANSWERS

Lázaro receives a pass in front, wins the mark and finishes for a great defense by Weverton.

17:11 an hour ago

SAINTS AGAIN

Palmeiras arrives once again with Dudu, but Santos pushes away the danger.

17:10 an hour ago

SAINTS

Great move by Raphael Veiga, who receives in front and finishes for Santos’ defense.

17:08 an hour ago

WITHOUT CHANGES

Teams return unchanged for the second half, but Palmeiras reverses the sides of Dudu and Scarpa.

17:05 an hour ago

SECOND TIME STARTS

Ball rolling for the final step.

16:50 an hour ago

END THE FIRST TIME

Flamengo beat Palmeiras 1-0.

16:48 an hour ago

UUHHHH

Matheuzinho scores with João Gomes, receives in the drente and finishes very close to the goal.

16:48 an hour ago

+4

Let’s go to 49.

16:45 an hour ago

40′

Palmeiras look for space to try to equalize.

16:382 hours ago

TO FOOORAAAAA

Palmeiras arrives with danger, Zé Rafael risks the entrance of the area, the ball deflects and almost deceives the goalkeeper Santos.

16:322 hours ago

TO FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Flamengo has one more chance from above, Pablo goes up alone and heads over the goal. Almost the second.

16:302 hours ago

GOOOOOL DO FLAMENGO

Great move by Ayrton Lucas on the left and the cross was just right for Victor Hugo. The boy headed in the corner, with no chance for Weverton. Flamingo in front!

16:252 hours ago

24′

Balanced game so far at Allianz Parque.

16:222 hours ago

UUUHHHHHH

Scarpa receives on the right, makes a play and finishes very close to the goal.

16:202 hours ago

WEVERTON

after Marinho’s cross, Lázaro heads in and the Palmeiras goalkeeper makes a good save.

16:162 hours ago

FLAMENGO ENOUGH

David Luiz plays for Victor Hugo, who risks from outside the area to Weverton’s defense.

16:06 2 hours ago

5′

Palmeiras takes the initiative at the beginning of the game.

16:03 2 hours ago

THE PALM TREES ARRIVES

Raphael Veiga risks from outside the area and Santos has the ball.

16:01 2 hours ago

START THE GAME

Ball rolling for Palmeiras x Flamengo.

16:00 2 hours ago

PALM TREES X FLAMENGO LIVE

Let’s go to the game! Ball will roll at Arena Palmeiras.

15:373 hours ago

PALM TREES X FLAMENGO

Almost everything ready. Soon the ball will roll at Arena Palmeiras.

15:373 hours ago

HEATING

Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.

15:323 hours ago

ARBITRATION

Ramon Abatti Abel officiates the match, assisted by Kléber Lúcio Gil and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva. Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro will be the video referee.

15:223 hours ago

FLAMENGO’S DEFAULTS

Diego Alves, Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are in the medical department. Hugo is suspended for the third yellow card.

15:173 hours ago

CLIMBED FLAMENGO

15:12 3 hours ago

PALM TREES

15:07 3 hours ago

PALM TREES DEFAULTS

Jailson is recovering after knee surgery.

15:02 3 hours ago

CLIMBED PALM TREES

14:573 hours ago

PALM TREES X FLAMENGO

In the first round, the teams ended up in a goalless draw, in a very disputed game at Maracanã. Today’s game will define many things in the competition.

14:523 hours ago

EARLY END?

Leader of the Brazilian Championship with 48 points, Palmeiras can put a hand on the cup in today’s game. If Flamengo wins, Verdão will open up a 12-point advantage over its main competitor in the fight for the title. Flamengo needs the win to close the gap to six points. Game promise!

14:473 hours ago

GOOD AFTERNOON

It’s leader versus vice leader day in the Brasileirão! Palmeiras and Flamengo face each other at Arena Palmeiras for the 23rd round of the competition. Let’s go together for this game treated by many as the anticipated final of the Brasileirão 2022.

14:423 hours ago

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH THE GAME PALMEIRAS X FLAMENGO LIVE ON TV AND IN REAL TIME?

14:374 hours ago

WHEN IS THE PALMEIRAS X FLAMENGO GAME AND HOW TO WATCH LIVE AND IN REAL TIME?

Date: 08/21/2022
Time: 20:00 (Brasilia time)
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.

14:324 hours ago

PROBABLE FLAMENGO

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal (João Gomes), Everton Ribeiro (Marinho) and Arrascaeta (Everton Cebolinha); Gabi and Pedro (Lazarus).

14:274 hours ago

PROBABLE PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa; Ron (Lopez).

14:224 hours ago

HOW FLAMENGO COMES

Like Palmeiras, Flamengo is also coming from six consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship. And Rubro-Negro is still alive in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Is it possible to fight on all fronts? The victory over Palmeiras will keep the Brasileirão dream alive. a defeat, can take the team out of contention.

14:174 hours ago

HOW DOES PALMEIRAS ARRIVE?

Libertadores semifinalist, Palmeiras has already fallen in the Copa do Brasil, but comes from SIX straight victories in the Brazilian Championship. A victory this Sunday and Verdão will shoot once and for all at the end of the competition. Victory is essential.

14:124 hours ago

PALM TREES X FLAMENGO

It’s a duel of great people! This Sunday, Palmeiras receives Flamengo in a direct game in the fight for the title of the Brasileirão. A victory will leave Verdão in a very good situation in the championship. Flamengo, on the other hand, needs the victory to close the gap to the leader. What’s up? Make your bets!

14:074 hours ago

GAMES CLOSED

14:02 4 hours ago

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Another decisive round of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, Palmeiras and Flamengo face each other for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Leader versus vice leader of the competition. Who will win? Follow all bids in real time from VAVEL Brasil.

1:57 pm 4 hours ago

WELCOME

Hello fan. Welcome to another VAVEL Brasil broadcast. Here, we will follow all the bids, goals and best moments of Palmeiras x Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship. Let’s go together!

