Gois retracts with Atltico and erases ‘official note’ provocation

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Pedro Ral scored the winning goal against Atltico

Gois recanted with Atltico through an official statement by the club’s president, Paulo Rogrio de Carvalho Pinheiro, and removed the provocation made on Twitter. Soon after the 1-0 victory this Saturday (21/8), in Mineiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, the official profile of the Goiás club wrote: “OFFICIAL NOTE: GOIS ESPORTE CLUBE’.

photo: reproduction Post that was deleted by Gois hours later

The post is related to recent official and repudiation notes released by the board of Atltico to complain about the national arbitration, journalists and even the Mineiro stadium. This same provocation was made by Flamengo minutes after the classification over Galo in the Copa do Brasil, in July.

However, unlike the Rio club, Gois apologized for the provocation made and deleted the post. Through a retraction note, President Paulo Rogrio de Carvalho Pinheiro stated that the publication was the idea of ​​the responsible person, without superior orders from the Goiás team.

“The entire board of Gois Esporte Clube was surprised by this unfortunate message. This publication is a voluntary initiative of the person responsible for producing the club’s content, who did it on their own, without submitting the content to any director or managerial member. club for approval”, he said in a note published on the club’s official website.

In addition to retracting and erasing the provocation made on the social network, the leader of Gois made a point of highlighting the good relationship with Atltico.

“The relationship between Góis Esporte Clube and Clube Atltico Mineiro has always been based on respect, education and esteem. That’s how it will always be!”, said the president through the retraction note.

Check out Gois’s retraction note

RETRACTION NOTE

Gois Esporte Clube publicly presents itself with the Clube Atltico Mineiro institution, due to a content posted on the club’s official Twitter network, on August 20, 2022, at 6:25 pm.

The entire board of Gois Esporte Clube was surprised by this unfortunate message. This publication is a voluntary initiative of the person responsible for producing the club’s content, who made it on their own, without submitting the content to any director or managerial member of the club for approval.

As soon as we became aware of what had happened, we determined the exclusion of the Tweet from the official account of Gois Esporte Clube and we are ready to clarify this possible misunderstanding, which does not represent, does not portray, does not reflect, does not translate and does not mean the opinion of Góis Esporte. Club.

The relationship between Góis Esporte Clube and Clube Atltico Mineiro has always been based on respect, education and esteem. And so it will always be!

Respectfully,

Paulo Rogrio de Carvalho Pinheiro

Executive president

Gois Esporte Clube