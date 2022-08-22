Gol debuts direct flights between Fortaleza and Buenos Aires





This Saturday (20), at 18:53 local time, the inaugural flight of Gol Linhas Aéreas took off on the route between the capital of Ceará and Fortaleza. The resumption of operations means the continuation of a call that had been suspended for two and a half years as a result of the pandemic.

As the Argentine website Aviacionline recalls, the novelty of the return is that this will be the first time that the Brazilian company flies between Fortaleza and Aeroparque, the most central airport in the Argentine capital, which had its runway expanded, allowing for longer flights. Previously, services were performed in Ezeiza.

Operations are carried out with 186-seat Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Fortaleza becomes Gol’s fourth destination from Buenos Aires. The others are São Paulo (Guarulhos), Rio de Janeiro and Florianópolis.

Operations will still increase, as Natal, Maceió, Recife and Salvador will also have flights to the Buenos Aires country as of December 3rd. The premieres are also benefited by the economic context and the fact that Argentina is highlighted as the most sought after by Brazilians in international travel.



