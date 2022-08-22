Grêmio and Cruzeiro draw with goalkeeper Brenno for Serie B

Grêmio and Cruzeiro drew 2-2, today (21), at Arena do Grêmio, for the 25th round of Série B. in the final step. The goals were scored by Diego Souza and Bitello for Tricolor, and Rafa Silva and Luvannor for Raposa.

The result maintains a safe margin for Cruzeiro in the leadership of the second division. Pezzolano’s team — who was sent off once again — has 54 points. Grêmio, on the other hand, wasted the opportunity to be vice-leader, and is in third with 44 points.

Grêmio’s next match will be Friday (26), against Ituano, in Porto Alegre. Cruzeiro will play against Náutico, on the same day, in Belo Horizonte.

It went well: Rafa Silva is an opportunist

Rafa Silva entered the second half to decide. Seeing Brenno miss a throw, he was opportunistic and put it in the net.

Too bad: Brenno fails

Grêmio won the game until a mess from goalkeeper Brenno. He came out of the goal to save a shot, but bumped into Villasanti and released the ball for Rafa Silva to score.

Pezzolano is sent off for the third time

Paulo Pezzolano was expelled again. For the third time in the season, the Cruzeiro coach received a red card after complaining about the referee’s decisions, making gestures and talking a lot. Before, he was sent off against Fluminense, in the return duel of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and against CSA, in the 19th round of Série B, and will even be judged on the next Wednesday.

Diego Souza celebrates 200 games with a goal

Diego Souza was honored before the game. The 37-year-old veteran received a shirt celebrating 200 games representing Grêmio. And the celebration came the way he likes it the most: with a goal. After a cross from a corner, he put in the net the feat of number 85 using blue, white and black.

Fight causes game interruption

The game was stopped twice during the first half. The reason for the stoppages was two outbreaks of generalized fighting between Grêmio fans present in the Arena’s seatless space. Even with the players asking the fans to stop fighting, the brawl dragged on for long minutes.

Grêmio’s game: Attempt to pressure and counterattack

Grêmio started the game trying to put pressure on Cruzeiro’s defense. With higher lines, Roger Machado’s team aimed to disrupt the rival’s ball output. But it didn’t work out a few times, in most of the moves Pezzolano’s team managed to build their plays.

Once in defense, Grêmio sought to occupy spaces and avoid penetrations. But he failed a few times, mainly in Luvannor’s goal. The tie came after a confusion in the crowd that caused the interruption of the game. Diego Souza, put it in the net and catapulted the team’s expectation, which in the second half turned the game around by betting on speed counterattacks, but failed and took another draw.

The Cruzeiro game: better than the order

Cruzeiro completely changed its characteristics to face Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. The team that likes to have possession of the ball adopted the strategy of closing the opponent’s spaces and looking for the counterattack. Which worked well for about 30 minutes, when he opened the scoring and could even have scored another goal. But the final moments of the initial stage and the beginning of the second half were complicated, Cruzeiro took the turn and almost saw Grêmio expand the advantage. A mistake by Grêmio’s defense guaranteed a better result than the football presented by Raposa.

Serie A Audience

The game was worth the Second Division, but the audience was first. There were 51,618 people at the Arena following the duel between gauchos and mineiros. The presence broke attendance record in 2022 at the grêmio house.

DATASHEET:

BOARD 2 X 2 CRUISE

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 25th round

Date: 08/21/2022 (Sunday)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

auxiliaries: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

yellow cards: Brock, Chay (CRU); Rodrigo Ferreira and Bruno Alves (GRE)

Red card: Paulo Pezzolano (CRU)

goals: Luvannor, from Cruzeiro, in the 16th minute of the first half; Diego Souza, from Grêmio, in the 48th minute of the first half; Bitello, from Grêmio, with 1 minute of second half; Rafa Silva, from Cruzeiro, in the 28th minute of the second half;

GUILD: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira, Nathan (Campaz), Bruno Alves, Nicolas; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva and Bitello (Thaciano); Biel (Janderson), Ferreira (Guilherme) and Diego Souza (Elkeson). Technician: Roger Machado

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Matheus Bidu, Machado (Pablo Siles), Neto Moura and Chay (Rafa Silva); Daniel Júnior (Wesley Gasolina), Bruno Rodrigues (Willian Oliveira) and Luvannor (Lincoln). Technician: Paulo Pezzolano