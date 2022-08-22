group admins will have more control; see news

O Whatsapp launched another novelty within its messaging platform in beta. This time it’s about the “people approval” feature to join groups via invites.

The update became available in the latest app update for testing. Group admins can now control who has access to the conversation, allowing or denying new members to join.

How will WhatsApp’s greater group control work?

Now that WhatsApp groups can have up to 512 participants, it has become more complicated to manage so many people. Creating ways to filter participants can be a very efficient way for all users who manage groups within the platform. In this sense, “people approval” can be a real hand in the wheel.

It is worth noting that this novelty is active, but only in the beta version of the application. That is, the feature is being tested by several people. The information was released by the website specialized in the subject, WABetaInfo.

According to the information, it will be necessary to enable the new function in the settings of each group. Thus, it will also be possible to customize the different groups that the same person can manage.

“People approval” will be active whenever someone tries to access the group via invite links. Thus, it will be possible to accept or not to participate in the conversation.

Is there an official release date?

WhatsApp has not yet commented on the subject and has not revealed when the news may go live. It is known, however, that it is in an advanced stage of testing, which indicates that it should soon be implemented.

In fact, several new features regarding the app’s groups are being tested. Soon, it will be possible to group different groups into communities, as well as increase the total number of participants. WhatsApp should still launch features to filter conversations and do other very interesting activities.