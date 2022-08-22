Gui Khury chases away the cold in Curitiba with victory at Mega Park

Not even the cold front that hit the southern region this weekend managed to stop the adrenaline of the skaters who participated in the Mega Park competition, to celebrate the deserved victory of the 13-year-old Curitiba phenomenon Gui Khury.

About 9.8 meters high and 68 meters long, the ramp is the only mega-format track in Brazil and was built in the backyard of Gui Khury’s grandmother’s house, in Campo Largo, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba.

Gui’s new “radical toy” opened with an invite-only TV competition, which ran under an average temperature of 11 degrees.

Among the guests, champion Pedro Barros, Megarrampa idols Rony Gomes and Ítalo Penarrubia, vertical champion Augusto Akio, Olympic skater Dora Varella, revelation Raicca Ventura, 15, and Brazilian national team coach Edgard Grandpa, 56-year-old veteran Jeff “Cocoon”, as well as Gustavo Fujikawa and Léo Ruiz.

The first lap was by Augusto Akio, the “Japinha”, who hit a 540 in the quarter, followed by Rony Gomes, 30, who tried an exchanged base maneuver, but did not go forward.

On the third attempt, Ron landed a 540 tail grab, which improved his score and secured him third place on the podium.

Ítalo Penarrubia managed to hit a “combo” with a 360 ollie in the “gap” (gap) and closed with 540 degrees – about 3 meters high, being followed by the Olympic vice champion Pedro Barros, who also did the same maneuvers, however with a lower finish than Ítalo.

On his first run, Edgar Vovô, 40, hit a combo with a 360 body varial and ended up with a heel flip varial, which put him at the top of the list.

Host Gui Khury kicked off with a 720 turn on the gap and a 900 degree turn on the quarter pipe, reaching an incredible speed of 45 km per hour, and repeated the dose on the next lap. He finished with a fingerflip and closed with a fast plant, with only one foot on the board.

The São Paulo natives Dora Varella, 21, and Raicca Ventura, just 15 years old, performed as a demonstration lap, since there was no female category, and Raicca was the first to hit the combo on the second and third attempts, finishing with a backside aerial. in the quarter of 7 meters of height. Dora performed the same feat in the sequence on her final lap.

Despite his young age, Gui was the first skater in the world to perform the 1080 degree maneuver in a championship and won the gold medal at the X-Games, which added to two other silver medals in the competition this year, and broke three records in the World Guinness Book for his achievements.

Mega Park final standings:

1 – Gui Khury

2 – Italo Penarubia

3 – Rony Gomes