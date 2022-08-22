Gusttavo Lima is shocked by his wife’s spicy look in Barretos: “My baby”

Gusttavo Lima is shocked to see the daring and sexy production that she chose to accompany him backstage

the muse Andressa Suita didn’t skimp on the look and chose an enviable production to appear next to her husband Gusttavo Lima in a historic show he performed this weekend.

On Saturday (20), the countryman performed in Barretos, the main country stage in Brazil.

For the occasion, she bet on a production with a country feel, complete with a hat, a lot of leather and sensuality. With asymmetrical cutouts and a patterned overcoat, she left fans in awe of her beauty.

“All dressed up to watch her husband’s show in Barretos”, warned her.

In the comments, even the “ambassador” did not hold back and left a compliment. “Beautiful baby”, declared.

Look:

IN EXPECTATION

The singer Roberta Miranda revealed that he is still waiting for an apology from the singer Gusttavo Lima, with whom he had a row almost three years ago. In October 2019, she tried to go to the countryman’s dressing room to meet him at an event. She was banned from entering by one of the security guards.

According to her, to this day the singer has not even apologized for the embarrassing situation.

“To this day, he hasn’t picked up a phone to say, ‘Buddy, I’m sorry.’ This made me feel terribly strange, because if this happens to my colleague, I would call the next day and still nothing.”, she told columnist Leo Dias, from ‘Metrópoles’.