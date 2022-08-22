Haitian raises money to adopt boy he found in trash

A Haitian has created an online fundraiser to adopt a baby he found covered in ants in the trash in his hometown of Gonaives.

On his way to a New Year’s party in 2018, Jimmy Amisial, then 22, was walking down a street and heard the cry of a child coming from a dumpster. As he approached, he noticed that there was a newborn boy, who was in disrepair and covered in ants.

The young man immediately took the baby and took him home, leaving his mother surprised by the situation and the little one’s fragility.

“He was in a pile of garbage crying, and there wasn’t a single soul that wanted to do something about it. When I picked him up, he immediately stopped crying,” the Haitian told CNN.

According to him, people around the dumpster didn’t care about the baby, because they believed that the child would be a problem, or that he was cursed, as his body was covered in ants.

Amisial, now 27, lives in Texas (USA) where he works and studies. When he found the baby, he was on vacation from college in the US.

When the boy was rescued, he was cared for by the student and his mother, who cleaned and fed him. Then the police were called and began to investigate the case, to find out the whereabouts of the baby’s parents. After four months of efforts, authorities have not located any relatives.

Faced with the situation, the judge in charge of the case asked Jimmy Amisial if he was interested in being the child’s temporary guardian. From this, the Haitian questioned his ability and whether he and his mother could take care of a child, since they were already facing financial difficulties.

After he asked me that question, I had many sleepless nights. I turned around, but my mom reminded me that things happen for a reason. I always wanted to be a part of something big and for me, this was the moment.

On the other hand, a factor that also impacted Amisial was the memory of her childhood without her father. When reflecting on what the boy’s future would be like, the young man decided to keep him.

The baby was named Emilio Angel Jeremiah and was in the care of Amisial’s mother when the Haitian had to return to the United States to complete his studies. In 2019, he decided to start the process for the formal adoption of Emilio. However, he and his family faced many obstacles in having the child.

Amisial explained that the process required high costs, which hampered its conclusion. “In Haiti, it’s hard to do things through the government. When I started the process everything seemed fine, but then they asked me for a lot of money, but I didn’t have the funds.”

That’s why, in mid-July, he created a virtual fundraiser to help with the process.

All God’s Children International, an adoption agency, estimates that the process of donating a child in Haiti costs more than US$40,000. The action does not include airfare, accommodation and other fees associated with the trip, according to its website.

Amisial set a goal of US$60,000 (approximately R$310,200) and, as of last Friday (19), had raised over US$79,000 (R$403,260).

“I had to do what I had to do when no one else wanted to, and I’m so grateful for the last four and a half years,” he said.

Emilio is now 4 years old and dreams of becoming a musician when he grows up. Amisial is determined to get permanent custody of the boy. He intends to go back to college and complete his studies.