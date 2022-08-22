Haitian raises money to adopt child he found covered by ants in garbage | Look how nice it is

It was late 2017 when the Haitian Jimmy Amisial, then 22, went out to a New Year’s Eve party and, to his mother’s surprise, returned home with a baby he had found covered in ants in the trash.

“He was in a pile of garbage crying, and there wasn’t a single soul that wanted to do anything about it. When I picked him up, he immediately stopped crying,” Amisial told CNN.

Amisial, now 27, lives in Texas, USA, where he works and studies. When he found the baby, in the Haitian city of Gonaives, the young man was on vacation from college in the US.

According to him, people around him avoided getting involved with the baby.

7-year-old boy performs Heimlich maneuver and saves colleague who was choking

Child refuses to take off a mask at the time of the school photo and receives R$ 180 thousand as a ‘prize’ for good conduct

Amisial took the baby to his mother’s house, where the little one was cared for, cleaned and fed. The police tried, in vain, to locate those responsible for the baby, then four months old. It was then that a judge asked Amisial if he wanted to be the child’s provisional guardian.

The Haitian said it was not an easy decision, mainly because he and his mother faced financial difficulties, but that he decided to keep the child as he remembered what his fatherless childhood was like.

The baby was named Emilio Angel Jeremiah and was in the care of Amisial’s mother, when the Hatiano needed to return to the US to complete his studies. In 2019, he decided to start the process of legal adoption of Emilio.

The high costs of the process, however, have not yet allowed the conclusion of the adoption. That’s why, since the end of July, a virtual campaign has been seeking to raise funds to help Amisial with the process.

“I had to do what I had to do when no one else wanted to, and I’m so grateful for the last four and a half years.”

Emilio, who, thanks to Amisial, is now a healthy and well-groomed four-year-old, wants to be a musician when he grows up.