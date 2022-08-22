HBO releases first clip from The Last of Us series

The Last of Us series has its first official clip presented this Sunday night (21). With scenes from Joel, Ellie, Sarah and Bill, the images show some adaptations of the game and prepare fans for the next HBO original production.

The clip, at first, was shared and then deleted. But, of course, the Internet recorded the exact moment. Additionally, the snippet displays just over 20 seconds in an advertisement format, suggesting that a full version won’t take that long to arrive.

The series, directed and written by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), remains without a confirmed release date. Its cast consists of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Merle Dandridge (Marlene), Anna Torv (Tess), Nico Parker (Sarah) and Con O’Neill (Bill).

Meet the actors of Henry and Sam from The Last of Us

HBO recently confirmed the names responsible for playing Henry and Sam in the television adaptation of The Last of Us. According to an IGN article, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard will play two “brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement that seeks revenge.” Click here for more news.