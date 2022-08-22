HBO Reveals First Scenes From The Series; Look

The adaptation of The Last of Us is coming, and HBO revealed this Sunday (21) the first scenes of the series, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2023. Watch it above, starting at 1:45.

The preview features some scenes of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) together. At one point, the girl says that all the people she cared about died or left her, to which Joel replies, “You don’t know what it’s like to lose someoneThere’s also a brief glimpse of Nick Offerman in character as Bill.

Based on the eponymous game, the production takes place 20 years after the near extinction of humanity. That’s when Joel is hired to take Ellie out of a quarantine zone – what should be a simple job for him becomes a brutal journey across the United States, where they both depend on each other for survival.

The recordings were completed on the 11th of June, according to a tweet by Craig Mazinthe creator and screenwriter of the series.

