Heart of Dom Pedro 1º arrives in Brasília – 08/22/2022 – Daily life

the heart of d. Pedro 1º arrived in Brasília on the morning of this Monday (22) for a series of events to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil.

It is the first time that the emperor’s organ has left Portugal in 187 years. The transport was done by an FAB (Brazilian Air Force) VC-99 aircraft.

The mayor of Porto, Rui Moreira, accompanied the flight and will participate in the celebrations.

The heart will be taken to Itamaraty this Monday morning. On Tuesday (23), there will be ceremonies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Planalto Palace to commemorate the arrival of the relic.

The organ is immersed in a glass vase filled with formaldehyde, which has been preserved since 1834. It will return to Portugal on September 8.

Portugal’s decision to lend Dom Pedro 1º’s heart to the celebrations in Brazil was taken under criticism from intellectuals from both countries.

The arrival of the relic is also surrounded by fears that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will use the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence to reinforce insinuations of the coup.

There are also concerns surrounding conservation of the heart. To avoid problems, the organ was transported in a pressurized device and visitation will be restricted.

Porto City Council commissioned a technical expertise on the heart before sending it to Brazil. There is also a security scheme set up for the return of the organ.

The Emperor D. Pedro 1º was responsible for declaring the Independence of Brazil. His remains are buried in the imperial crypt, in Parque da Independência, in São Paulo, and the heart is preserved in the chancel of the Church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in Porto.