Heart of Dom Pedro I arrives in Brazil on FAB plane for exhibition | Federal District

The heart of Dom Pedro I arrived in Brazil this Monday (22), just before 10 am. Carried by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the relic came from the city of Porto, in Portugal, and landed at Brasília air base in a VC-99 aircraft, belonging to the Special Transport Group (GTE) of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

Preserved in formaldehyde for 187 years, the Emperor’s heart leaves Portugal for the first time and was brought to the country to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, on September 7.

VIDEO: Dom Pedro I’s heart is received in Brasilia with honors

2 of 5 Heart of D. Pedro I at the Brasília Air Base — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Heart of D. Pedro I at the Brasília Air Base — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

On Tuesday (23), there will be a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of that date, the organ will be exposed “inside a glass”, at the Itamaraty Palace, until september 5th.

The organ came in a passenger cabin, along with three Portuguese authorities and a representative of the Brazilian government. At the air base, he was received with honors by authorities such as the Portuguese ambassador to Brazil, Luiz Felipe Melo, and Ministers Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, of Defense, and Marcelo Queiroga, of Health.

3 of 5 Plane transporting the heart of Dom Pedro I arrives in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Plane transporting the heart of Dom Pedro I arrives in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

At around 10:30 am, the heart was taken to the Itamaraty Palace, in a “silent” operation.

“We are pleased to gather as part of the celebrations to receive this relic that shows the strength of our first emperor,” Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira said at the ceremony.

The return to Portugal is scheduled for September 8. The Federal Police and the Armed Forces must secure the relic during this period.

4 of 5 Heart of Dom Pedro I is taken to Itamaraty after arriving in Brasília — Photo: Kellen Barreto/TV Globo Dom Pedro I’s heart is taken to Itamaraty after arriving in Brasília — Photo: Kellen Barreto/TV Globo

The amount spent by the Brazilian government to bring Dom Pedro I’s heart was not disclosed. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, negotiations for coming to Brazil began in February this year.

In Portugal, the Legal Medical Institute of the University of Porto authorized the arrival of the organ from a technical point of view. Afterwards, there was a vote, in the City Council of Porto, where the trip was unanimously authorized.

5 of 5 Heart of D. Pedro I. — Photo: Guilherme Costa Oliveira/ Porto City Council Heart of D. Pedro I. — Photo: Guilherme Costa Oliveira/ Porto City Council

Video shows the heart of Dom Pedro I, reserved in formaldehyde

This is not the first time that the remains of Dom Pedro I have been presented at the celebrations of the Independence of Brazil. In 1972, during the military dictatorship, part of the emperor’s bones were exposed in several Brazilian cities.

Dom Pedro I was Brazil’s first political chief and responsible for declaring Brazil’s independence. His remains are buried in the imperial crypt, in Independence Park, in São Paulo. The heart is kept in the chancel of the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in Porto, Portugal.