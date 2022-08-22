Heart of Dom Pedro I arrives in Brazil this Monday (22) | Federal District

The information about the transport was provided by Ambassador George Monteiro Prata and by the head of ceremonial at Itamaraty, Minister Alan Coelho de Séllos, this Sunday (21), in Brasília. The heart will come in the passenger cabin of an FAB plane and three Portuguese authorities, in addition to a representative of the Brazilian government, accompany the trip..

“The heart will be received in Brazil as head of state, and will be treated as if Dom Pedro I were alive among us, right? Therefore, he will be the object of all the measures that are usually attributed to an official visit, a state visit , from a foreign sovereign, in the case of a Brazilian sovereign to Brazil”, says Séllos.

The arrival, in Brasília, is scheduled for 9:30 am this Monday. On Tuesday (23), there will be a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The imperial family was invited to the event. However, the Emperor’s heart will not be displayed. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of Tuesday (23), the organ will be on display “inside a glass” at the Itamaraty Palace (learn more below).

The Federal Police (PF) will monitor security throughout the agency’s stay in the country, in addition to the Armed Forces. In day september 8 the heart will be taken back to Portugal. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say how much the operation cost to bring Dom Pedro I’s heart to Brazil.

In Portugal, the organ is kept in the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in the city of Porto. He is protected by the Guardians of the Brotherhood of Nossa Senhora da Lapa.

“Five keys are needed to access the heart that has been preserved for 187 years, inside a glass vase with formaldehyde”, informed the Itamaraty.

Negotiations for the coming of Dom Pedro I’s heart to Brazil

The heart of D. Pedro I is kept under lock and key in a mausoleum in the city of Porto, Portugal

Dom Pedro I’s heart was donated to the city of Porto, in Portugal, according to a request that would have been made by the emperor himself, before he died.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, negotiations for coming to Brazil began in February this year, due to the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the country’s Independence, celebrated on September 7th.

First, the experts from the Legal Medical Institute of the University of Porto authorized – from a technical point of view – the arrival of the organ, “which is fragile”. Afterwards, there was a vote, in the City Council of Porto, where the trip was unanimously authorized.

Researchers reconstruct the face of Dom Pedro I

This is not the first time that the remains of Dom Pedro I have been presented at the celebrations of the Independence of Brazil. In 1972, during the military dictatorship, part of the emperor’s bones were exposed in several Brazilian cities, before being deposited in the Independence Monument, in São Paulo.

This Saturday (20), in Porto, the first exhibition open to the public of the heart of Dom Pedro I. The exhibition ends this Sunday, when the heart will be brought to Brazil.

On Monday, when it arrives in the country, the organ will be taken from the Brasília Air Base to Praça dos Três Poderes “in a silent way”, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Afterwards, the heart will be “at rest”, at Itamaraty, until it is exposed, with all honors.

“As is usually an official arrival ceremony, with the military honors involved in the Planalto Palace and the ascent of the ramp, the anthems, the national anthem and the Independence anthem, which, incidentally, is a composition by Dom Pedro I who, in addition to emperor, he was a good musician in his spare time”, says Alan Coelho de Séllos.

At the Itamaraty Palace, the heart will be in Santiago Dantas room, which is air-conditioned. He will be inside a crypt.

In the same place, an exhibition, in the form of a “timeline”, shows the life and legacy of Dom Pedro I. The exhibition was organized by the National Library with the collaboration of the Imperial Museum of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro.

