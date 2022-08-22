Heart of Dom Pedro will receive a head of state reception, says Itamaraty

posted on 08/21/2022 16:01



(credit: Heart of Dom Pedro / Reproduction)

Greatest novelty for the celebrations of the bicentennial of Independence Day, the heart of Dom Pedro I, the first emperor of Brazil, will receive a reception similar to that of a head of state. The information was confirmed by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) at a press conference held this Sunday (21/8), at the Itamaraty Palace, to share some details of the relic’s program in Brasília. The heart is expected to arrive in the federal capital this Monday (22/8), at 9:30 am.

“The heart will come to Brazil as a head of state and will be treated as if Dom Pedro were alive among us. He will have all the treatments of a foreign sovereign. In his case, a Brazilian: he will have security from the Federal Police and will be the object of zeal by the Armed Forces”, said the chief minister of ceremonial at Itamaraty, Alan Coelho de Séllos.

The transfer through the FAB was a Portuguese request and the agency will be accompanied by three authorities in the country. Another request from Portugal was for the heart to travel in the passenger cabin and not in the luggage compartment of the plane. In addition to the Portuguese government, Itamaraty negotiated the arrival of the heart with members of the high dome of the municipality of Porto, since the relic is a property of the citizens of Porto and is kept in the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, inside five boxes , each with a different key.





The object’s coming to Brazil to commemorate the bicentennial passed by a vote in the City Council.

Whenever the heart is dislocated, the one who will carry the golden silver ambula will be the superintendent of the Porto Police Department. Inside the object there is still another hermetically sealed glass container and, inside this other object, is the heart of Dom Pedro I, preserved by a liquid similar to formaldehyde.

After arriving in Brazil, the heart will “rest” at Itamaraty. On Tuesday (23/8), the ceremonies will begin. The heart will be present at an event at Palácio do Planalto, with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and will be welcomed to the sound of the National Anthem and the Independence Anthem – composed by Dom Pedro I himself.

Members of the imperial family were invited to the event, such as the head of the Imperial House of Brazil, Dom Bertrand de Orleans e Bragança, and federal deputy Luiz Phillipe de Orleans e Bragança.

Schedule

After the official ceremonies on August 23, the heart will be available for visitation at the Itamaraty Palace for two weeks. On the 24th it will be available to the press and will be open to visitors for the next two weekends. On weekdays, the MRE will reserve visits for public schools in the Federal District and other educational institutions that seek the ministry with an interest in knowing the relic.

To see the heart of Dom Pedro, the normal procedure must be followed to visit the Itamaraty Palace, by filling in a table, available for download on the ministry’s website and sent to the email [email protected].

The heart will be available for visitation at the MRE until the 6/9. On Independence Day, in Sete de Setembro, the heart will be exposed to heads of state of a country who have Portuguese as the official language of the independence celebrations on Sete de Setembro.