Heloisa Périssé exposes difficult separation: “Traveled with his girlfriend”

Heloisa Périssé assumes comings and goings in the relationship, sees ex with another and vents: “Humiliating me”

The actress Heloisa Périssé opened his intimacy and spoke openly about his relationship with the former director of Globo, Mario Farias. Married for 20 years, the famous revealed that the relationship was marked by many comings and goings and even a difficult separation.

The conversation took place in an interview with the podcast “Calcinha Larga”, where the famous did not use filters to expose the difficulties of the relationship. “I’ve only been married for 20 years because we’ve been separated 20,000 times. Did you understand? Much!“, highlighted the actress, emphasizing the importance of the attempts.

Heloisa Périssé gave more details, and said that she was separated from the director for up to 9 months. In the meantime, the ex-couple got into other relationships. “In this almost a year, he dated, I dated, there were several moments. Ones where I was in shit, humiliating myself, going to therapy, [falando] ‘come back for God’s sake’ and he ‘I don’t want any more’. Until one day I said, ‘You know what? F*ck’”she said.

Despite moving on with their lives, Heloisa Périssé said that she and Mauro were still in couples therapy, but that at one point she accepted the end, which impressed the director. “It ended the story with him traveling to Paris with his girlfriend”said the famous, saying that she saw the romantic trip as the trigger.

ACTRESS ‘FREAKED OUT’ WITH SEPARATION

No filters, Heloisa Périssé did not hide that he handled the situation very badly. To try to get over the fact that the director was traveling with his girlfriend, the famous decided to take the Disney cruise with her daughters, which only made the situation worse.

“Me getting separated and all day watching Snow White, Cinderella, The Seven Dwarfs… My daughters freaking out and I: ‘Guys, I should have chosen to go to India.’ I thought I was going to get excited, but I saw that I was past the age to get excited about princesses and princes charming.” she said.

The meeting with Mario Farias took place shortly after the trip, when one of his daughters became ill. “Then he picked me up, I left with the bags […]said hi to me, we walked out, never talked about it and came back”she said.